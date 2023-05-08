HOUSTON — Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher apologized to the crowd gathered in the Bayou City Event Center for holding the Houston A&M Club’s coaches night on a Monday.

In the new world of the transfer portal and 365-day recruiting, it was the only time Fisher could squeeze in a few hours for the full room of Aggies from Harris County.

However, he treated the audience with the announcement of the team’s newest transfer, former Colorado State and Boston College running back David Bailey, who has a year of eligibility remaining.

“He’s a 235-pound guy, [6-foot], that’s a true tailback,” Fisher said. “He’s not a fullback. This guy is a tailback and he’ll provide a lot of power and leadership and is a really good player.”

Bailey began his college career at Boston College in 2018 and totaled 1,600 yards and 18 touchdowns in three seasons with the Eagles. He transferred to Colorado State before the 2021 season and rushed for 752 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games. He played in three games last season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Bailey received a 75.8 offensive grade in 2021, with a high of 80.3 in 2019 at Boston College.

Since spring practice ended, the Aggie have been active in the transfer portal with commitments from linebacker Jurriente Davis (Jackson State), cornerback Josh DeBerry (Boston College), fullback Jerry Johnson (Rice) and quarterback transfer Jaylen Henderson (Fresno State).

Fisher said Henderson’s transfer accomplishes his goal of having four scholarship quarterbacks.

“Last year, how many did we need?” Fisher said. “We went through and lost three. When Haynes King played in the Florida game when Connor [Weigman] was sick, he had turf toe so bad, that’s what happened. First half he played tremendous in that game and he had turf toe hit right before second half and he couldn’t function. He couldn’t move and couldn’t run.”

The Aggies also received commitments from safety Sam McCall (Florida State) and cornerback Tony Grimes (North Carolina) prior to spring practice.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Khan Jr., the Aggies will enter the fall with 75 scholarship players. Monday, Fisher said the believes they will ultimately have 80-to-83 of those spots filled by the Sept. 2 season opener against New Mexico.

“We’ll have plenty of depth, which is the average where I’ve been in the 15 years I’ve ever coached,” Fisher said. “You never have 85. There’s always one or two guys that slip out, which allows you to promote walk-on guys who have earned scholarships.”

Fisher said he liked the progress his staff is making in filling out the roster, but said there is still plenty of work left to be done with at least eight more scholarships available. Visits are constant, to the point where Fisher missed a recruiting dinner Monday evening to make the A&M Club commitment, he said.

“You go get the best available players that you think can help you win a championship or play well and have a good football team,” Fisher told the gathered media prior to the event. “You’ll take depth across the board, but guys don’t want to come to be guys who add depth. They want to come to play. Those situations have got to occur and that creates competition. Competition makes you better and that’s the greatest thing about it.”

As members of the Houston A&M Club prayed and joked about improving on a last season’s five wins, there is hope that this season will garner better results. Fisher said he believes his team can meet expectations this season.

“We’re going to play hard,” Fisher said. “If we do that, we’re talented enough to do what we have to do and be where we have to be. I never experienced last year either. That has never happened to me before. I don’t like it either, no more than you did. Trust me. I was probably a lot worse. I was a lot grumpier. But it is reality. It is life. Why did it happen? That is the key. Identify why it happened, fix it and don’t let it happen again.”