Texas A&M senior defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson made the Outland Trophy Preseason Watch List. The award is given annually to the nation's most outstanding interior lineman.
Jackson had 37 tackles last season, starting seven of eight games.
Jackson was one of 91 to make the Watch List. The SEC had 17 players.
G Isaiah Adams, Illinois
OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona
OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
OT X'Zauvea Gadlin, Liberty
C Drake Nugent, Michigan
OT Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
G AJ Gillie, Louisiana-Lafayette
People are also reading…
DT Jaheim Oatis, Alabama
OT Graham Barton, Duke
OT Matt Goncalves, Pitt
DT Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson
OT Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
OT Joshua Gray, Oregon State
G Justin Osborne, SMU
G Cade Bennett, San Diego State
DT Mike Hall Jr., Ohio State
C Thor Paglialong, Air Force
OT Cade Beresford, Boise State
OT Makai Hart, UTSA
OT Patrick Paul, Houston
DT Jordan Bertagnole, Wyoming
C Gus Hartwig, Purdue
G Lokahi Pauole, UCF
G Keaton Bills, Utah
OT Christian Haynes, UConn
OT Micah Pettus, Ole Miss
G Tyler Booker, Alabama
C Sincere Haynesworth, Tulane
G Prince Pines, Tulane
DT Brandon Brown, UTSA
C Isaiah Helms, App State
OT Nolan Potter, NIU
OT Jeremiah Byers, Florida State
DT Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina
G Deiyantei Powell-Woods, Central Michigan
OT Will Campbell, LSU
C Bryan Hudson, Louisville
DT Keith Randolph Jr., Illinois
DT James Carpenter, James Madison
G Jarrod Hufford, Iowa State
G Tate Ratledge, Georgia
DT Kendy Charles, Liberty
DT Jaylon Hutchings, Texas Tech
DT Kennedy Roberts, Coastal Carolina
DT Elijah Chatman, SMU
DT McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
DT Justin Rogers, Auburn
C Duke Clemens, UCLA
G Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
OT Nick Rosi, Toledo
G Javion Cohen, Miami
DT Kris Jenkins, Michigan
G Keylan Rutledge, Middle Tennessee
OT Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon
G Matthew Jones, Ohio State
OT Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona
DT Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati
OT Emery Jones Jr., LSU
OT Clay Servin, Rice
G Khalil Crowder, Georgia Southern
G Trevor Keegan, Michigan
DT Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
C Ethan Crowe, Ball State
OT Nick Kidwell, James Madison
OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
DT Jaden Crumedy, Mississippi State
G Jarrett Kingston, USC
DT Junior Tafuna, Utah
DT Tyler Davis, Clemson
OT JC Latham, Alabama
C Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
C Justin Dedich, USC
OT Sataoa Laumea, Utah
G Mose Vavao, Fresno State
OT Olu Fashanu, Penn State
G Quantavious Leslie, WKU
DT Deone Walker, Kentucky
OT Troy Fautanu, Washington
OT KT Leveston, Kansas State
DT Daymond Williams, Buffalo
G Connor Finucane, Army
C Beaux Limmer, Arkansas
G Bucky Williams, App State
OT Blake Fisher, Notre Dame
G Christian Mahogany, Boston College
DT Mekhi Wingo, LSU
OT Javon Foster, Missouri
DT Fish McWilliams, UAB
G Zak Zinter, Michigan
C Zach Frazier, West Virginia