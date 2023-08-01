Texas A&M senior defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson made the Outland Trophy Preseason Watch List. The award is given annually to the nation's most outstanding interior lineman.

Jackson had 37 tackles last season, starting seven of eight games.

Jackson was one of 91 to make the Watch List. The SEC had 17 players.

G Isaiah Adams, Illinois

OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona

OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

OT X'Zauvea Gadlin, Liberty

C Drake Nugent, Michigan

OT Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

G AJ Gillie, Louisiana-Lafayette

DT Jaheim Oatis, Alabama

OT Graham Barton, Duke

OT Matt Goncalves, Pitt

DT Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson

OT Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

OT Joshua Gray, Oregon State

G Justin Osborne, SMU

G Cade Bennett, San Diego State

DT Mike Hall Jr., Ohio State

C Thor Paglialong, Air Force

OT Cade Beresford, Boise State

OT Makai Hart, UTSA

OT Patrick Paul, Houston

DT Jordan Bertagnole, Wyoming

C Gus Hartwig, Purdue

G Lokahi Pauole, UCF

G Keaton Bills, Utah

OT Christian Haynes, UConn

OT Micah Pettus, Ole Miss

G Tyler Booker, Alabama

C Sincere Haynesworth, Tulane

G Prince Pines, Tulane

DT Brandon Brown, UTSA

C Isaiah Helms, App State

OT Nolan Potter, NIU

OT Jeremiah Byers, Florida State

DT Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina

G Deiyantei Powell-Woods, Central Michigan

OT Will Campbell, LSU

C Bryan Hudson, Louisville

DT Keith Randolph Jr., Illinois

DT James Carpenter, James Madison

G Jarrod Hufford, Iowa State

G Tate Ratledge, Georgia

DT Kendy Charles, Liberty

DT Jaylon Hutchings, Texas Tech

DT Kennedy Roberts, Coastal Carolina

DT Elijah Chatman, SMU

DT McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

DT Justin Rogers, Auburn

C Duke Clemens, UCLA

G Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

OT Nick Rosi, Toledo

G Javion Cohen, Miami

DT Kris Jenkins, Michigan

G Keylan Rutledge, Middle Tennessee

OT Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon

G Matthew Jones, Ohio State

OT Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona

DT Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati

OT Emery Jones Jr., LSU

OT Clay Servin, Rice

G Khalil Crowder, Georgia Southern

G Trevor Keegan, Michigan

DT Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia

C Ethan Crowe, Ball State

OT Nick Kidwell, James Madison

OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

DT Jaden Crumedy, Mississippi State

G Jarrett Kingston, USC

DT Junior Tafuna, Utah

DT Tyler Davis, Clemson

OT JC Latham, Alabama

C Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

C Justin Dedich, USC

OT Sataoa Laumea, Utah

G Mose Vavao, Fresno State

OT Olu Fashanu, Penn State

G Quantavious Leslie, WKU

DT Deone Walker, Kentucky

OT Troy Fautanu, Washington

OT KT Leveston, Kansas State

DT Daymond Williams, Buffalo

G Connor Finucane, Army

C Beaux Limmer, Arkansas

G Bucky Williams, App State

OT Blake Fisher, Notre Dame

G Christian Mahogany, Boston College

DT Mekhi Wingo, LSU

OT Javon Foster, Missouri

DT Fish McWilliams, UAB

G Zak Zinter, Michigan

C Zach Frazier, West Virginia