Former Texas A&M head coach Jackie Sherrill weighs in on Texas possibly joining the Southeastern Conference

HOOVER, Ala. – Texas A&M playing Texas in conference play would be fine with former Aggie head football coach Jackie Sherrill.

“You know me,” said Sherrill who was 5-2 against UT from 1982-87. “I’d play Texas in the parking lot.”

The two haven’t played in football since 2011, the Aggies last season in the Big 12 Conference before leaving for the Southeastern Conference. The two could be playing again if Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC. The two have inquired about possibly joining the league according to multiple reports.

Sherrill understands while some Aggies might not want the SEC to add the Longhorns who criticized A&M when it left the Big 12.

“It’s hard to mend feelings and that’s basically what happened with Texas and Texas A&M,” said Sherrill, who added that there’s probably many things going on behind the scenes.