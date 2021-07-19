 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller named to Maxwell preseason watchlist
0 comments

Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller named to Maxwell preseason watchlist

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
121920_BP_Tennessee_TexasAM_GameAction_0021.JPG

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) runs the ball down the field during a game between Tennessee and Texas A&M in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

 Brianna Paciorka/Pool via News Sentinel

Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller was named to the 85th Maxwell Award Preseason Watchlist, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday.

The junior running back finished third in the Southeastern Conference in rushing yards with 103.6 yards per game. He racked up 1, 982 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award, which has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937, will be announced Nov. 1. The three finalists will be announced on Nov. 22. The winners of the Maxwell and Bednarik Awards will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 9. The formal presentations will be at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala on March 11, 2022.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID cases in athletes' village puts pressure on IOC

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert