Texas A&M's improved running game reflects center Bryce Foster's improving health

Playing center was a snap for Texas A&M’s Bryce Foster until getting zapped by mononucleosis.

Foster was healthy enough to play the last two games, but something as a simple as hiking the football was no longer a given. Foster uncharacteristically had several low snaps in last week’s 23-21 victory over Arkansas, so much so that he took to social media to atone.

“I’ll fix those snaps,” he tweeted. “I apologize. I gotta be better.”

Foster has aspirations of becoming one of the program’s best centers, the last being Erik McCoy, who was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft by New Orleans. McCoy has played in 47 NFL games, all starts.

“I didn’t see him have that many low snaps,” Foster said.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound Foster was thrust into the starting lineup last year when projected starter Luke Matthews wasn’t fully recovered from shoulder surgery, an injury that eventually forced him to retire. Foster eased the loss of Matthews with solid play and was named a freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America and The Athletic.

Foster was a huge reason the offensive line was expected to be a team strength this year, but he’s been slowed by mono, which caused him to miss the first two games and have some anxious moments.

Foster, who said he has a phobia when it comes to illnesses, immediately went to Google when he didn’t feel well. He typed in the symptoms and one of the possibilities was cancer.

“I was like, whoa, that can’t be right,” Foster said. “I read something where your spleen could rupture if you do a lot of extreme activity, so I was kind of nervous coming back, but the trainer said I was all good to go.”

Foster still loses energy and gets fatigued, but he has grinded through practice and his first two games back.

“I’m a lot more in shape that I was last week,” Foster said at Monday’s press conference. “Practice has been a little easier this past week, and it’s only going to get easier from here.”

Foster still was somewhat perplexed by the poor snaps, because “they came out of my hand all right.”

One of the poor snaps came on a bootleg call in which Foster has to make a hard reach block.

“It was a just a few mess-ups,” he said. “I was pretty low [on the snaps] during the week of practice.”

At less than 100%, Foster still has helped a much-maligned line and offense. A&M rushed for a season-high 124 yards in a 17-9 victory over Miami two weeks ago and increased that to 192 yards against Arkansas.

“Bryce is playing really well,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “You see his physicality, the things he does. He’s going to be a heck of a player, and he’s a heck of a player.”

Foster’s return has solidified the line with sophomore Reuben Fatheree II and redshirt freshman Trey Zuhn III at tackle and junior Layden Robinson and sophomore Aki Ogunbiyi at guard.

“I think we’ve progressed,” Foster said. “I think we’re super, super talented, but I think that we just need to mesh a little bit better. And I think that these past four weeks, we’ve slowly gotten a little bit better each week.”

The 17th-ranked Aggies (3-1, 1-0) will try to take another step forward in the running game against Mississippi State (3-1, 0-1), which ranks 44th nationally allowing 113.5 yards rushing per game. But LSU gutted the Bulldogs for 207 yards rushing on 38 carries in 31-16 victory.

• NOTES — Katy Paetow senior David Hicks committed to sign with A&M on Wednesday. Hicks (6-4, 270) is the nation’s top-rated defensive lineman and Texas player and ninth overall nationally in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports.com. The five-star recruit played at Allen as a junior and was named the District 5-6A defensive MVP with 88 tackles, including 22 for loss, and 13 sacks.