Texas A&M's Haynes King named starting quarterback for season opener

Sophomore Haynes King has been named Texas A&M’s starting quarterback for Saturday’s season opener against Sam Houston State.

A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher told the team King had won the job after Saturday’s practice, according to multiple sources. King earned the spot for the second straight season, beating out redshirt junior Max Johnson, a transfer from LSU, and true freshman Conner Weigman. The news was first reported by TexAgs.com’s Billy Liucci.

Fisher declined to name a starter Wednesday, saying “all three quarterbacks are playing well” and that the decision would be based on “whoever gives us the best chance to be successful in the things we’re doing.”

King was named the starter over Zach Calzada last year but suffered a season-ending injury in the first quarter of the Aggies’ second game against Colorado. Calzada started the remaining 10 games but opted to transfer to Auburn after the season. He is competing with T.J. Finley and Oregon transfer Robby Ashford to replace the Tigers’ former three-year starter Bo Nix, who transferred to Oregon.

King threw for 300 yards in just over four quarters last season, completing 22 of 35 passes with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also had six carries for 24 yards. Most of his statistics came in a season-opening 41-10 victory over Kent State.

Johnson passed for 2,815 yards last year in 12 starts at LSU. He completed 225 of 373 passes (60.3%) with 27 touchdowns and six interceptions. He had minus 41 yards rushing on 78 carries. He gained 173 yards rushing but lost 214 in sacks.

Johnson led LSU to a come-from-behind 27-24 victory over A&M in the regular-season finale. Johnson completed 22 of 38 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in the win.

Johnson appeared in six games as a freshman, starting two. He completed 88 of 150 passes for 1,069 yards and eight touchdowns with one interception. He also ran for 119 yards and two scores.