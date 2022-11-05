Texas A&M's ground game stalls out in flu-ravaged loss to Florida

When Texas A&M running back Devon Achane scored one of his three first-half touchdowns against Florida on Saturday, several of his offensive linemen surrounded the 5-foot-9, 185-pounder and attempted to lift him in celebration. Achane slapped away any attempts and made his way off the field, conserving what energy he had left in the tank.

The Aggies’ second half in the 41-24 loss to the Gators played out much the same way with little to celebrate as the team wholeheartedly wore down.

Achane was one of several Aggie players to contract an illness that limited practice time during the week, head coach Jimbo Fisher said. Six A&M players, including quarterback Conner Weigman, defensive back Bryce Anderson and offensive lineman Kam Dewberry, all missed the game because of the flu.

“He’s a battler,” offensive lineman Layden Robinson said of Achane. “He’s a guy that takes on the responsibility, and he just balls. That’s what he does. It’s in his DNA, and he’s a great asset for this team.”

Achane finished with 122 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, and he caught a TD pass. But continuing a trend this season, he managed just 19 yards on six carries in the second half.

The Aggies (3-6, 1-5) led 24-20 at halftime thanks to Achane, but as the back ran out of steam, so did the offense as a whole. Of A&M’s 413 yards, the Aggies managed just 106 in the second half, including 29 yards overall and 4 rushing yards in the pivotal third quarter.

“[Florida] got the blocks,” Fisher said of why A&M moved away from the run in the second half. “They stymied us two or three times. Even on the [run-pass options], we threw. They put the extra guy in the box, and we didn’t get it blocked.”

Only 27% of Achane’s 691 yards rushing in Southeastern Conference play this season have come in the second half. He has only 46 of 186 carries in SEC play after halftime, including 12 in the fourth quarter.

A&M’s first drive of the second half gained just 1 yard on an Achane run and stalled out in three plays. Florida (5-4, 2-4) quickly regained the lead on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Richardson to Ja’Quavion Fraziars, which capped a two-play, 40-yard drive.

After forcing a punt two drives later, the Gators marched 81 yards on 10 plays and scored on a 12-yard touchdown catch by Caleb Douglass from Richardson.

Two fourth-quarter fumbles by quarterback Haynes King and a late turnover on downs doomed the Aggies’ chances of a comeback. After the last turnover, Fisher declined to call any of his three timeouts, while still trailing by 10 with more than three minutes remaining. The Gators ended the 24-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run by Montrell Johnson Jr. to put away the game.

Richardson gashed the Aggies both on the ground and through the air, completing 17 of 28 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 78 yards and two more scores on seven caries. Johnson ran for 100 of Florida’s 291 rushing yards on 22 carries.

King competed 23 of 45 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown. He connected with freshman Evan Stewart eight times for 120 yards and with Moose Muhammad III seven times for 99 yards.

The Aggies were without wide receivers Chase Lane and Yulkeith Brown — Lane due to injury and Brown for an unspecified, non-injury reason. Fisher also said defensive lineman Fadil Diggs and cornerback Deuce Harmon are done for the season due to injury.

At least 31 A&M players were not available for Saturday’s game due to illness, injury, suspension or undisclosed reasons.

With three games remaining, the Aggies must win out to become bowl eligible. Should the Aggies fail to reach six victories, it would be the first time since 2008 the Aggies did not play in a bowl for reasons other than COVID-19.

A&M also lost for the fifth straight time for its worst losing streak since 1980.

At this point, the Aggies are simply playing for personal pride, Robinson said.

“You never fold during tough times, because that means you’re a weak-minded person,” Robinson said. “I feel like this team is not a weak-minded team at all. That’s why we keep fighting every single time we face adversity.”