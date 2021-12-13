Texas A&M's Green, Leal make AP All-American Team

Texas A&M offensive guard Kenyon Green and defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal were first-team selections on the Associated Press All-American Team that was announced Monday.

Green is the first A&M player to earn back-to-back All-America honors since defensive end Myles Garrett in 2015 and ‘16. Green was a second-team pick last year by AP, but was a first-teamer by the Football Writers Association of America and The Sporting News.

Green is the team’s most experienced player with 35 straight starts. Leal, who has 29 straight starts, was a key force on a defense that allowed only 15.9 points per game in the regular season to rank third in the country. Leal has declared for the NFL draft and is not expected to play in the Gator Bowl when the 25th-ranked Aggies (8-4) take on 17th-ranked Wake Forest (10-3) on Dec. 31. Leal had 58 tackles this season, including 12.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 of them sacks.

Green and Leal already had been named second-team picks by both the Football Writers Association of America and the Walter Camp Foundation. To be a consensus All-American a player has to be a first teamer on at least half of the NCAA’s five recognized All-America teams which also includes the American Football Coaches Association.