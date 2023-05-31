The Texas A&M football team will kickoff the 2023 season against New Mexico at 6 p.m. on Sept. 2 at Kyle Field with the game televised by ESPN.

The Southeastern Conference announced the kickoff times for A&M’s first three games. A&M’s road game at Miami on Sept. 9 will be at 2:30 p.m. and be televised by ABC. The Aggies will return home to play Louisiana-Monroe at 3 p.m. on Sept. 16 with it televised by the SEC Network.