Texas A&M's future would look a lot brighter with a victory at LSU on Saturday

Texas A&M football fans had a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.
A&M currently has the nation’s third-best 2022 recruiting class that seemingly gets better every day. It has a great chance to win the mythical recruiting national championship, which would put an exclamation point on Jimbo Fisher’s fourth straight top eight class.
Fisher also made good on his offseason prediction of beating his former boss, Alabama’s Nick Saban. He did it in less than five months with a 41-38 victory over the Crimson Tide. That ended an eight-game losing streak to Alabama. The Aggie program has never been closer to the Crimson Tide. A&M fans are talking national championship and can’t help but feel even better considering the kind of season Texas had. The Longhorns (5-7) had a six-game losing streak earlier this year, the program’s longest since 1956.
Texas has fallen light years behind the Aggies. The Longhorns are not SEC-ready, far from it, and no one knows that better than A&M.
The Aggies have made smart moves to be where they are, starting with joining the SEC and leaving the Longhorns behind. Their second-best decision in the past decade might have been hiring Fisher, who in 37 games has completely changed the culture. He’s also about to become the fourth-longest tenured SEC head coach with Florida’s Dan Mullen fired after the loss to Missouri and LSU’s Ed Orgeron about to coach his final regular-season game. The only coaches with longer tenure in the conference than Fisher will be Saban, Kentucky’s Mark Stoops and Georgia’s Kirby Smart.
It’s a reminder that coaches have to win now. That goes as well for Fisher, who before the season had his contract extended through 2031 for more than $9 million annually. It was another shrewd move by A&M considering the coaching jobs that have come open and will come open.
A&M’s future looks bright, but will that star-studded recruiting class Fisher is putting together be joining a team coming off an 8-5, 9-4 or 10-3 season? A 10-3 season helps A&M build on last year’s 9-1 record that had the Aggies just on the outside of making the College Football Playoffs. But an 8-5 season would mean back-to-back losses to end the year and no Top 25 ranking. That would be a disappointment.
A&M headed into the season as a CFP contender. The sixth-ranked Aggies returned 19 starters and had players from those top 10 recruiting classes to fill any holes. But a season-ending injury to redshirt freshman quarterback Haynes King combined with other injuries and an inability to play well on the road ended A&M’s chances at making the CFP.
At times the season has felt like a letdown for some Aggie fans, but it can still be a huge success. A victory over LSU is paramount. It would be A&M’s first in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, since the Aggies joined the SEC. Victories over Alabama, Auburn and LSU makes it a legit season. But a loss to an LSU team with an outgoing coach and a depleted roster saddles A&M with a frustrating 4-4 SEC record and begs to highlight the losses. The Aggies were swept by the Mississippi schools and their second-year coaches, Mike Leach at Mississippi State and Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss. Arkansas’ Sam Pittman, another second-year coach, pushed the right buttons for an inspired Razorback team that snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Aggies.
Those kind of losses have to end for A&M to become a championship program. There’s no time like the present to turn the corner.
