Texas A&M's future would look a lot brighter with a victory at LSU on Saturday

It’s a reminder that coaches have to win now. That goes as well for Fisher, who before the season had his contract extended through 2031 for more than $9 million annually. It was another shrewd move by A&M considering the coaching jobs that have come open and will come open.

A&M’s future looks bright, but will that star-studded recruiting class Fisher is putting together be joining a team coming off an 8-5, 9-4 or 10-3 season? A 10-3 season helps A&M build on last year’s 9-1 record that had the Aggies just on the outside of making the College Football Playoffs. But an 8-5 season would mean back-to-back losses to end the year and no Top 25 ranking. That would be a disappointment.

A&M headed into the season as a CFP contender. The sixth-ranked Aggies returned 19 starters and had players from those top 10 recruiting classes to fill any holes. But a season-ending injury to redshirt freshman quarterback Haynes King combined with other injuries and an inability to play well on the road ended A&M’s chances at making the CFP.