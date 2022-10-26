Texas A&M's Fisher declines to reveal potential suspensions prior to Ole Miss matchup

Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher declined comment on the reported suspensions of three true freshmen during Wednesday's weekly Southeastern Conference coaches teleconference.

According to multiple reports, defensive back Denver Harris, wide receiver Chris Marshall and offensive lineman PJ Williams were suspended indefinitely earlier this week.

“We’re not speaking on that right now,” Fisher said. “We keep everything we do in-house and our own deals and what’s going on inside, we keep it internal.”

The suspensions, first reported by TexAgs.com's Billy Liucci, would be the second of the season for Harris and Marshall. They along with freshmen wide receiver Evan Stewart and defensive back Smoke Bouie were suspended prior to the Miami game. Following that game, Fisher said the suspensions were due to a violation of team rules.

"It was [disappointing]... I know that we'll move on and we'll handle it the way we need to handle it," Fisher said after the 17-9 victory on Sept. 17.

Marshall has 11 receptions for 108 yards in three starts this season. Harris has 14 tackles in five games and Williams saw action in the Aggies’ win over Sam Houston to open the season.

Fisher also confirmed that running back LJ Johnson remains with the team after it was reported he missed practice Monday.

The Aggies (3-4, 1-3) square off against No. 15 Ole Miss (7-1,3-1) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Kyle Field.