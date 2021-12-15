 Skip to main content
Texas A&M's Early Signing Period live updates: Aggies look to sign top-3 class
Conner Weigman
The Texas A&M football team looks to sign the majority of its 2022 recruiting class in the Early Signing Period this week and make a push for the nation’s top class.

Here are live updates as the Aggies' prospects send in their National Letters of Intent.

No. of 2022 signees: 14

National class rank (247Sports.com Composite): 2nd

List of 2021 signees (listings and rankings via 247Sports.com):

6:26 a.m.: Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, DL, 6-3, 280, 5 stars (Lakeland, Fla./Lakeland)

7:09 a.m.: Donovan Green, TE, 6-4, 235, 4 stars (Dickinson/Dickinson)

7:14 a.m.: Ish Harris, LB, 6-3, 195, 4 stars (Pilot Point/Pilot Point)

7:18 a.m.: Jadon Scarlett, DL, 6-2, 265, 3 stars (Argyle/Argyle)

7:23 a.m.: PJ Williams, OL, 6-4, 265, 4 stars (Dickinson/Dickinson)

7:44 a.m.: Bobby Taylor, CB, 6-1, 180, 4 stars (Katy/Katy)

7:48 a.m.: Conner Weigman, QB, 6-2, 208, 5 stars (Cypress/Bridgeland)

8:00 a.m.: Martrell Harris, LB, 6-2, 215, 4 stars (The Woodlands/The Woodlands)

8:09 a.m.: Chris Marshall, WR, 6-3, 195, 4 stars (Missouri City/Fort Bend Marshall)

8:31 a.m.: Malick Sylla, DL, 6-6, 230, 4 stars (Katy/Katy)

8:41 a.m.: Hunter Erb, OL, 6-6, 305, 4 stars (Haslet/Eaton)

8:50 a.m.: Theodor Melin Ohrstrom, TE, 6-6, 245, 4 stars (Sweden/RIG Academy)

9:06 a.m.: Bryce Anderson, S, 6-0, 190, 4 stars (Beaumont/West Brook)

9:27 a.m.: Ethan Moczulski, K, 5-11, 185, 3 stars (Mead, Wash., Mt. Spokane)

Committed players yet to sign:

Walter Nolen, DL, 6-4, 325, 5 stars (Powell, Tenn./Powell)

Evan Stewart, WR, 6-0, 175, 5 stars (Frisco/Liberty)

Deyon Bouie, S, 5-11, 185, 4 stars (Bainbridge, Ga./Bainbridge)

Jake Johnson, TE, 6-5, 225, 4 stars (Watkinsville, Ga./Oconee County)

Le’Veon Moss, RB, 6-0, 190, 4 stars (Baton Rouge, La./Istrouma)

Noah Thomas, WR, 6-5, 180, 4 stars (League City/Clear Springs)

Jarred Kerr, S, 6-0, 185, 4 stars (Lexington/Lexington)

Mark Nabou, OL, 6-4, 330, 3 stars (Seattle, Wash./O’Dea)

