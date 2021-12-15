Texas A&M's Early Signing Period live updates: Aggies look to sign top-3 class

The Texas A&M football team looks to sign the majority of its 2022 recruiting class in the Early Signing Period this week and make a push for the nation’s top class.
Here are live updates as the Aggies' prospects send in their National Letters of Intent.
No. of 2022 signees: 14
National class rank (247Sports.com Composite): 2nd
List of 2021 signees (listings and rankings via 247Sports.com):
6:26 a.m.: Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, DL, 6-3, 280, 5 stars (Lakeland, Fla./Lakeland)
Welcome to Aggieland, @DindyGabriel 🦈🧃 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/IcrwDk2pHC— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 15, 2021
7:09 a.m.: Donovan Green, TE, 6-4, 235, 4 stars (Dickinson/Dickinson)
Welcome to Aggieland, @Donovangreen23 ‼️🧃 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/XHTSF7evMb— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 15, 2021
Something that has never been done in @AggieFootball history, or anybody else either happens today ♟️♟️♟️🧩🧩🧩 #GigEm— Donovan Green (GigEm) (@Donovangreen23) December 15, 2021
7:14 a.m.: Ish Harris, LB, 6-3, 195, 4 stars (Pilot Point/Pilot Point)
Welcome to Aggieland, @ish_harris21 ‼️🧃 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/FojdSgEDOL— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 15, 2021
BLESSED https://t.co/hhPHVUhAsK— Ish “DANGER” Harris (@ish_harris21) December 15, 2021
7:18 a.m.: Jadon Scarlett, DL, 6-2, 265, 3 stars (Argyle/Argyle)
Welcome to Aggieland, @jadon_scarlett ‼️🧃 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/WOmkGFLwJs— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 15, 2021
I woke up a brand new Aggie! I’m excited to officially be an Aggie I can’t wait to be apart of the next chapter of Texas A&M Football! #GigEm #12thMan @AggieFootball pic.twitter.com/aaxJKTwIvU— Jadon Scarlett (@jadon_scarlett) December 15, 2021
7:23 a.m.: PJ Williams, OL, 6-4, 265, 4 stars (Dickinson/Dickinson)
Welcome to Aggieland, @getmoneypj ‼️🧃 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/EeqQm1aoUa— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 15, 2021
7:44 a.m.: Bobby Taylor, CB, 6-1, 180, 4 stars (Katy/Katy)
Welcome to Aggieland, @TheBobbyTaylor ☎️🧃 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/dWVbwc6tWR— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 15, 2021
7:48 a.m.: Conner Weigman, QB, 6-2, 208, 5 stars (Cypress/Bridgeland)
Welcome to Aggieland, @ConnerWeigman 🤠🧃 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/LTxXecvw7N— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 15, 2021
Ready to Work! https://t.co/IY1oHQC8Gx— Conner Weigman (@ConnerWeigman) December 15, 2021
8:00 a.m.: Martrell Harris, LB, 6-2, 215, 4 stars (The Woodlands/The Woodlands)
Welcome to Aggieland, @harris_martrell ‼️🧃 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/40v6MRBT1V— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 15, 2021
8:09 a.m.: Chris Marshall, WR, 6-3, 195, 4 stars (Missouri City/Fort Bend Marshall)
Welcome to Aggieland, @chhris_m ‼️🧃 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/rGnttuEfKh— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 15, 2021
8:31 a.m.: Malick Sylla, DL, 6-6, 230, 4 stars (Katy/Katy)
Welcome to Aggieland, @malick_S17 ‼️🧃 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/E451FcaY4z— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 15, 2021
8:41 a.m.: Hunter Erb, OL, 6-6, 305, 4 stars (Haslet/Eaton)
Welcome to Aggieland, @Hunter_Erb66 ‼️🧃 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/tjACS9iGVp— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 15, 2021
8:50 a.m.: Theodor Melin Ohrstrom, TE, 6-6, 245, 4 stars (Sweden/RIG Academy)
Welcome to Aggieland, @TheodorMelin 🤠🇸🇪🧃 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/NtfuvBAC7g— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 15, 2021
Signed✅— Theodor Melin Öhrström (@TheodorMelin) December 15, 2021
9:06 a.m.: Bryce Anderson, S, 6-0, 190, 4 stars (Beaumont/West Brook)
Welcome to Aggieland, @BryceAnderson_1 ‼️🧃 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/zZBVcWZcrR— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 15, 2021
9:27 a.m.: Ethan Moczulski, K, 5-11, 185, 3 stars (Mead, Wash., Mt. Spokane)
Committed players yet to sign:
Walter Nolen, DL, 6-4, 325, 5 stars (Powell, Tenn./Powell)
Evan Stewart, WR, 6-0, 175, 5 stars (Frisco/Liberty)
Deyon Bouie, S, 5-11, 185, 4 stars (Bainbridge, Ga./Bainbridge)
Jake Johnson, TE, 6-5, 225, 4 stars (Watkinsville, Ga./Oconee County)
Le’Veon Moss, RB, 6-0, 190, 4 stars (Baton Rouge, La./Istrouma)
Noah Thomas, WR, 6-5, 180, 4 stars (League City/Clear Springs)
Jarred Kerr, S, 6-0, 185, 4 stars (Lexington/Lexington)
Mark Nabou, OL, 6-4, 330, 3 stars (Seattle, Wash./O’Dea)