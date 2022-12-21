 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M's Early Signing Period live updates: Aggies look to add to 2023 class

The Texas A&M football team looks to add to its 2023 recruiting class in the Early Signing Period this week with high school prospects and through the transfer portal.

Here are live updates as the Aggies' prospects send in their National Letters of Intent.

No. of 2023 commits: 16

National class rank (247Sports.com Composite): 14

Texas A&M 2023 committed players yet to sign

Player Position Measurables Rating Hometown/School
David Hicks DL 6-4, 270 5 stars Katy/Paetow
Rueben Owens RB 5-11, 190 5 stars El Campo/El Campo
Chase Bisontis OL 6-5, 290 4 stars Ramsey, N.J./Don Bosco Prep
Bravion Rogers DB 5-10, 185 4 stars La Grange/La Grange
Dalton Brooks ATH 6-1, 187 4 stars Shiner/Shiner
Jayvon Thomas DB 5-11, 170 4 stars Dallas/South Oak Cliff
TJ Shanahan OL 6-4, 310 4 stars Austin/Westlake
Jaden Platt TE 6-4, 235 4 stars Haslet/Eaton
Marcel Reed QB 6-1, 175 4 stars Montgomery Bell Academy/Nashville, Tenn.
Colton Thomasson OL 6-8, 325 4 stars Bulverde/Smithson Valley
Daymion Sanford LB 6-2, 210 4 stars Katy/Paetow
Rylan Kennedy LB 6-4, 210 3 stars Mansfield/Lake Ridge
Samu Taumanupepe DL 6-3, 380 3 stars Humble/Atascocita
Taurean York LB 6-0, 217 3 stars Temple/Temple
Naquil Betrand OL 6-7, 310 3 stars Philadelphia, Penn./Northeast
Tyler White P 6-5, 200 3 stars Southlake/Carroll
