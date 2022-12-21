Texas A&M's Early Signing Period live updates: Aggies look to add to 2023 class

The Texas A&M football team looks to add to its 2023 recruiting class in the Early Signing Period this week with high school prospects and through the transfer portal.
Here are live updates as the Aggies' prospects send in their National Letters of Intent.
No. of 2023 commits: 16
National class rank (247Sports.com Composite): 14
Texas A&M 2023 committed players yet to sign
|Player
|Position
|Measurables
|Rating
|Hometown/School
|David Hicks
|DL
|6-4, 270
|5 stars
|Katy/Paetow
|Rueben Owens
|RB
|5-11, 190
|5 stars
|El Campo/El Campo
|Chase Bisontis
|OL
|6-5, 290
|4 stars
|Ramsey, N.J./Don Bosco Prep
|Bravion Rogers
|DB
|5-10, 185
|4 stars
|La Grange/La Grange
|Dalton Brooks
|ATH
|6-1, 187
|4 stars
|Shiner/Shiner
|Jayvon Thomas
|DB
|5-11, 170
|4 stars
|Dallas/South Oak Cliff
|TJ Shanahan
|OL
|6-4, 310
|4 stars
|Austin/Westlake
|Jaden Platt
|TE
|6-4, 235
|4 stars
|Haslet/Eaton
|Marcel Reed
|QB
|6-1, 175
|4 stars
|Montgomery Bell Academy/Nashville, Tenn.
|Colton Thomasson
|OL
|6-8, 325
|4 stars
|Bulverde/Smithson Valley
|Daymion Sanford
|LB
|6-2, 210
|4 stars
|Katy/Paetow
|Rylan Kennedy
|LB
|6-4, 210
|3 stars
|Mansfield/Lake Ridge
|Samu Taumanupepe
|DL
|6-3, 380
|3 stars
|Humble/Atascocita
|Taurean York
|LB
|6-0, 217
|3 stars
|Temple/Temple
|Naquil Betrand
|OL
|6-7, 310
|3 stars
|Philadelphia, Penn./Northeast
|Tyler White
|P
|6-5, 200
|3 stars
|Southlake/Carroll