Texas A&M's Early Signing Day live updates: Aggies look to sign top-3 class

The Texas A&M football team looks to sign the majority of its 2022 recruiting class in the Early Signing Period this week and make a push for the nation’s top class.
Here are live updates as the Aggies' prospects send in their National Letters of Intent.
National class rank (247Sports.com Composite): 3rd
Committed players yet to sign:
Walter Nolen, DL, 6-4, 325, 5 stars (Powell, Tenn./Powell)
Evan Stewart, WR, 6-0, 175, 5 stars (Frisco/Liberty)
Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, DL, 6-3, 280, 5 stars (Lakeland, Fla./Lakeland)
Conner Weigman, QB, 6-2, 208, 5 stars (Cypress/Bridgeland)
Bryce Anderson, S, 6-0, 190, 4 stars (Beaumont/West Brook)
Chris Marshall, WR, 6-3, 195, 4 stars (Missouri City/Fort Bend Marshall)
Malick Sylla, DL, 6-6, 230, 4 stars (Katy/Katy)
Deyon Bouie, S, 5-11, 185, 4 stars (Bainbridge, Ga./Bainbridge)
PJ Williams, OL, 6-4, 265, 4 stars (Dickinson/Dickinson)
Le’Veon Moss, RB, 6-0, 190, 4 stars (Baton Rouge, La./Istrouma)
Donovan Green, TE, 6-4, 235, 4 stars (Dickinson/Dickinson)
Bobby Taylor, CB, 6-1, 180, 4 stars (Katy/Katy)
Martrell Harris, LB, 6-2, 215, 4 stars (The Woodlands/The Woodlands)
Hunter Erb, OL, 6-6, 305, 4 stars (Haslet/Eaton)
Theodor Melin Ohrstrom, TE, 6-6, 245, 4 stars (Sweden/RIG Academy)
Noah Thomas, WR, 6-5, 180, 4 stars (League City/Clear Springs)
Jarred Kerr, S, 6-0, 185, 4 stars (Lexington/Lexington)
Ish Harris, LB, 6-3, 195, 4 stars (Pilot Point/Pilot Point)
Jadon Scarlett, DL, 6-2, 265, 3 stars (Argyle/Argyle)
Mark Nabou, OL, 6-4, 330, 3 stars (Seattle, Wash./O’Dea)
Ethan Moczulski, K, 5-11, 185, 3 stars (Mead, Wash., Mt. Spokane)