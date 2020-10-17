Texas A&M's defensive line pushes the Aggies past Mississippi State 28-14

On the first play of the second quarter, A&M running back Spiller posted the Aggies first touchdown of the game on a 3-yard rumble through the middle. The score capped off a eight-play, 66 yard drive in which Spiller carried the ball seven times for 54 yards.

Spiller finished the first half with 92 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Leal picked up his first sack later in the second quarter, dropping Costello for a 7-yard loss. Brian Williams added one for a 6-yard loss later in the drive. Finally, Peevy joined the party as time wound down on the second-quarter clock with a 9-yard sack.

Mississippi State's defense was ultimately who broke the shutout early in the third. A slant pass from Mond, intended for Ainias Smith, bounced off the receiver’s helmet and into the arms of cornerback Emmanuel Forbes. The freshman returned it 60 yards for the score, marking the second pick-six Mond has thrown this season.

The senior quarterback bounced back in the next drive to two passes to wide receiver Chase Lane for a total of 70 yards, including a 51-yard pass and run by Lane to score.

Mond completed 13-of-23 passes for 139 yards and two passing touchdowns.