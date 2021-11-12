Texas A&M's defense will try to slow down Corral, No. 12 Ole Miss

Texas A&M has made quarterbacks uncomfortable during its four-game winning streak, but Ole Miss’ Matt Corral has a way of frustrating defenses.
The junior is one of the game’s best dual-threat quarterbacks. He’s averaging 280.8 yards passing per game, and he’s the team’s leading rusher with 528 yards and 10 touchdowns.
“He keeps plays alive, and I’m gonna tell you what: He can shoot that ball downfield, too, when he’s scrambling,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said.
The 11th-ranked Aggies (7-2, 4-2) warmed up for Saturday’s Southeastern Conference game against Corral and the 12th-ranked Rebels (7-2, 3-2) by putting the clamps on Auburn’s Bo Nix last week in a 20-3 victory in another top 15 matchup.
Nix completed only 20 of 41 passes for 153 yards with an interception for a quarterback efficiency rating of 75.25. A&M also sacked Nix four times and held him to minus 18 yards rushing on seven carries. He fumbled twice and lost one that the Aggies returned for the game’s lone touchdown. With Nix unable to make plays, Auburn rushed for only 73 yards and converted just 4 of 16 third downs.
“It really looks like when you watch NFL defenses where basically everyone is a really good player and looks right,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said of studying A&M’s defense. “A lot of times you go to play somebody, and you can tell right away or after a few series that this player shows up as a weak link or this player is short or they have a small defensive tackle or something like that. Jimbo figured out from [Alabama head coach Nick Saban]: find the best defensive players in the country and get them on your team and watch him be a really good head coach, and that’s what these guys have, really special players that are dominant.”
A&M ranks second nationally in scoring defense, allowing only 14.7 points per game. The Aggies also rank 16th in total defense at 317.8 yards per game.
They’re doing it with what’s considered one of the best defensive lines in the country. A&M has linemen who can make plays inside or outside led by preseason All-American DeMarvin Leal.
“We have size,” Fisher said. “We have pass rushers. We have power, and I think they’re doing a really good job of understanding the schemes and fitting gaps, taking on blockers. And I think our safeties and ’backers are doing a nice job of fitting off it.”
A&M has 13 quarterback sacks during its winning streak, and the opposing teams have completed just 92 of 158 passes for 866 yards and four touchdowns with six interceptions for a paltry quarterback efficiency rating of 66.06.
“Our front guys are the key,” Fisher said. “When your guys with the hand in the dirt can play and control lines of scrimmage, that’s the key to football. I don’t care how skilled you are ... offense or defense.”
Ole Miss will be the most explosive offense the Aggies have faced this season. The Rebels average 524.2 yards to rank fourth in the country. They do it with great balance, averaging 237.9 yards rushing to rank fifth in the country and 286.3 through the air for 21st nationally.
The Rebels lean more on the ground game, because of Corral’s ability to run, but he suffered an ankle injury against Tennessee on Oct. 16 when he had 30 carries for 195 yards in a 31-26 victory. In the last three games since, Corral has rushed for only 78 yards on 28 carries. He didn’t practice during the last two weeks but managed to play.
“The problem is it’s not like there’s a bye to sit him,” Kiffin said. “He kind of has re-aggravated it every Saturday. I think this week will be very similar to last week, but hopefully eventually it’s not the case.”
Corral’s ability to run are an important part of Ole Miss’ hurry-up offense that wears out defenses and creates mismatches by snapping the ball quickly.
“Well, it can go good, or it can go bad,” Kiffin said. “It’s happened here over the last two years vs. Alabama, who had great defensive players. When it goes good, we’re making first downs, going really fast, and [defenses] aren’t getting lined up. When it goes bad, they get the ball back really fast. That is what it is with this system.”
Two years ago, Alabama outlasted Ole Miss 63-48 despite the Rebels generating 31 first downs and 647 yards. This year, Alabama held Ole Miss to 18 first downs and 291 yards in a 42-21 victory.
A&M has proven it can win low- or high-scoring games. The Aggies started their current winning streak with a 41-38 victory over Alabama as Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young threw for 369 yards and three touchdowns. A&M held him to minus 1 yard rushing on seven carries. That win came on the high-scoring end compared to last week’s victory over Auburn that harkened back to the Aggies’ Wrecking Crew days.