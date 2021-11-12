Texas A&M's defense will try to slow down Corral, No. 12 Ole Miss

The Rebels lean more on the ground game, because of Corral’s ability to run, but he suffered an ankle injury against Tennessee on Oct. 16 when he had 30 carries for 195 yards in a 31-26 victory. In the last three games since, Corral has rushed for only 78 yards on 28 carries. He didn’t practice during the last two weeks but managed to play.

“The problem is it’s not like there’s a bye to sit him,” Kiffin said. “He kind of has re-aggravated it every Saturday. I think this week will be very similar to last week, but hopefully eventually it’s not the case.”

Corral’s ability to run are an important part of Ole Miss’ hurry-up offense that wears out defenses and creates mismatches by snapping the ball quickly.

“Well, it can go good, or it can go bad,” Kiffin said. “It’s happened here over the last two years vs. Alabama, who had great defensive players. When it goes good, we’re making first downs, going really fast, and [defenses] aren’t getting lined up. When it goes bad, they get the ball back really fast. That is what it is with this system.”

Two years ago, Alabama outlasted Ole Miss 63-48 despite the Rebels generating 31 first downs and 647 yards. This year, Alabama held Ole Miss to 18 first downs and 291 yards in a 42-21 victory.