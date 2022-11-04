Texas A&M's Conner Weigman joins list of Aggie freshman quarterbacks to make quick splash

Former Texas A&M quarterback Reggie McNeal still remembers his first snap at Kyle Field against Louisiana-Lafayette as a true freshman. As one of the nation’s top quarterbacks in the class of 2002, McNeal had the 12th Man anxious to see him play.

“I tell people all the time, if they had NIL stuff back then ... half the stadium had shirts on with my number saying, ‘Let him play,’” McNeal said with a laugh. “The stands went absolutely nuts, and I played pretty good for my first time out there.”

Conner Weigman recently joined McNeal as the 12th A&M freshman quarterback to make an instant impact with the Aggies, but the list shrinks when comparing the outing Weigman had in his first start. The five-star recruit from Cypress Bridgeland threw for 338 yards and four touchdowns while completing 64% of his passes in the 31-28 loss to Ole Miss.

“[Weigman did] really well,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said on his weekly radio show. “The big thing I thought was he managed the game. The moment wasn’t too big for him.”

McNeal’s first shot at real action came in the biggest of moments during the 2002 season. He knew he would get some snaps during the Aggies’ game with No. 1 Oklahoma. He didn’t know that he would never get the hook en route to leading A&M to a 30-26 win over the Sooners in a game broadcast nationally on ABC.

Though not his first start, McNeal threw for 191 yards and four touchdowns in his first significant playing time for the Aggies. He threw touchdown passes on three consecutive drives to help A&M pull off the stunning upset.

“Once you’ve been in it and you have that confidence in yourself and you feel like you can do it, the rest of it is just getting the rest of the guys behind you,” McNeal said. “Once you get in there and start making plays and they see you can do it at this level, they’re right there with you.”

Freshmen quarterbacks, whether true or redshirt, have made impacts for A&M since first-year athletes were allowed to play NCAA Division I football beginning in 1972.

A lanky 17-year-old David Walker was the youngest player to ever start a college game in 1973 as the quarterback of the Aggies. That season Walker rushed for 283 yards and six touchdowns and threw for 426 yards.

Ten years later, Kevin Murray took the hype head-on in his first year, spelling John Mazur as the starter in a 30-7 win over Houston in which he threw for four touchdowns. Throughout that first season, Murray threw for 1,544 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushed for 99 yards and three scores.

Bucky Richardson entered the Aggies’ 1987 game against Texas in the fourth quarter with A&M needing a win to claim the Southwestern Conference championship and a trip to the Cotton Bowl. His 7-yard touchdown run gave the Aggies a 20-13 lead they would not relinquish, and Richardson went on to earn MVP honors in a 35-10 victory over Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl.

In 1992, Corey Pullig, a Parade All-American, took over for Jeff Granger when the sophomore suffered a concussion in the Aggies’ 41-7 win over SMU. In his first start as a freshman, Pullig led the Aggies to a 40-18 win over Louisville, throwing for 118 yards and three touchdowns.

After McNeal, the Aggies had a string of freshman standouts in the 2010s beginning with the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy, Johnny Manziel. After Manziel, five freshman earned starts before Weigman’s last Saturday.

“The biggest challenge is being patient,” McNeal said. “You come in with all the accolades and all the hype behind you and you want to play immediately. People want you to play immediately, but it’s a process. The biggest thing is just having the patience to understand that eventually your time will come.”

Weigman is poised to make his second career start Saturday against Florida, which ranks 95th in the country in passing yards allowed (253.2). Should he be as quick in his decision-making and confident in his abilities as he was last Saturday, McNeal, who has known Weigman since high school, said the Aggies’ latest freshman quarterback has a chance to have a great college career.

“He’s got a demeanor about him,” McNeal said. “He’s calm under any situation. He understands the game very well. It was just a matter of time before he was going to get his shot.”