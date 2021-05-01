Texas A&M's Brown, Moore and Johnson go in the fourth round of the NFL Draft

Three Texas A&M football players found their NFL homes in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft - defensive tackle Bobby Brown III, offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. and linebacker Buddy Johnson.

The Los Angeles Rams selected Brown as the ninth pick of the fourth round, 117 overall, followed by Dan Moore Jr. as the 23rd pick of the fourth round, 128th overall, by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Johnson was the 35th selection, 140th overall, also taken by the Steelers.

Brown was an All-SEC first team selection in 2020, following an All-SEC freshman team pick in 2018.

"It was everything I dreamed of," Brown said of hearing his name called. "To see my momma cry over something like this, I could never explain that feeling."

In three seasons with the Aggies, Brown recorded 57 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and six sacks in 35 games played and 19 starts. His 5.5 sacks in 2020 led the Aggies and at 0.61 sacks per game, he finished seventh in the Southeastern Conference.

Brown, logging in at 6-foot-4, 325-pounds, turned heads during A&M’s pro day, running a 4.98 in the 40-yard dash.