Texas A&M's Brown, Moore and Johnson go in the fourth round of the NFL Draft

Three Texas A&M football players found their NFL homes in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft - defensive tackle Bobby Brown III, offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. and linebacker Buddy Johnson.
The Los Angeles Rams selected Brown as the ninth pick of the fourth round, 117 overall, followed by Dan Moore Jr. as the 23rd pick of the fourth round, 128th overall, by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Johnson was the 35th selection, 140th overall, also taken by the Steelers.
Brown was an All-SEC first team selection in 2020, following an All-SEC freshman team pick in 2018.
"It was everything I dreamed of," Brown said of hearing his name called. "To see my momma cry over something like this, I could never explain that feeling."
In three seasons with the Aggies, Brown recorded 57 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and six sacks in 35 games played and 19 starts. His 5.5 sacks in 2020 led the Aggies and at 0.61 sacks per game, he finished seventh in the Southeastern Conference.
Brown, logging in at 6-foot-4, 325-pounds, turned heads during A&M’s pro day, running a 4.98 in the 40-yard dash.
"Right now he's a flash player," ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said on the broadcast. "What he has to do is work to get proper leverage on a consistent enough basis. Lacks a little polish as a pass rusher, but he flashed that kind of potential with five and a half sacks in six games."
Six Aggie defensive linemen have been taken in the draft since 2017, including No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett in 2017. Last year Justin Madubuike was the first Aggie selected in the 2020 Draft in the third round.
Moore was an All-SEC second team selection in his senior season, where he started all 10 games and participated in 691 snaps. Through his four seasons in Aggieland, Moore participated in 44 games and started 36 games over his last three seasons.
Moore becomes the eighth Aggie offensive lineman drafted since 2013, the last center Erik McCoy to the New Orleans Saints in 2019.
Johnson, the 6-foot-2, 240-pound linebacker, led the Aggies in tackles (86), tackles for loss (8.5) and forced fumbles (2) during his senior season. After starting all 10 games, he was named a Butkus Award finalist and served as a team captain in six games.
In four years with the Aggies, Johnson recorded 210 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception.
His forced fumble as time wound down in the Aggies 41-38 win over No. 4 Florida that set the stage for the Aggies game-winning drive.
ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay said he will need to improve in pass coverage, but his run-stopping abilities is what drew the Steelers to selecting the linebacker.
"In this 3-4 system, with his instincts, his toughness, his ability to get to ball carriers and his ability to tackle in the open field, I think that's where he can have success," McShay said.
Johnson said the Steelers are getting two of A&M's top leaders in their two fourth-round picks.
"Dan Moore, that’s my dude," Johnson said. "We’re close friends. We hang out a lot. I tried to stay in contact with everyone when COVID was going on and Dan was one of the guys that was a leader on the team to help us keep this team together. Extremely blessed that the Steelers to get two of our great leaders.”
Johnson was the fourth Aggie selected in the 2021 NFL Draft after A&M quarterback Kellen Mond was taken by the Minnesota Vikings as the second pick of the third round (66th overall).