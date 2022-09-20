Texas A&M's 2023 football schedule unveiled

Texas A&M’s entire 2023 football schedule was unveiled Tuesday after the Southeastern Conference announced the league’s slate for next fall.

A&M will open the season at home against New Mexico on Sept. 2 at Kyle Field. The Aggies will make a return trip to Miami on Sept. 9 before coming home to face Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 16. A&M’s fourth nonconference game will be against Abilene Christian at Kyle Field on Nov. 18.

The Aggies will open SEC play against Auburn at Kyle Field on Sept. 23. A&M’s other home SEC games will be against Alabama (Oct. 7), South Carolina (Oct. 28) and Mississippi State (Nov. 11).

A&M will play Arkansas in the Southwest Classic on Sept. 30 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Aggies also will travel to Tennessee (Oct. 14), Ole Miss (Nov. 4), and LSU (Nov. 25) in SEC play.

The trip to Knoxville, Tennessee, will be the Aggies second since they joined the SEC. A&M beat Tennessee on the road in 2020 when the Volunteers were added to the Aggies’ slate during the COVID-19 pandemic-altered season.

A&M’s regular season finale will be against LSU for the ninth time since the Aggies joined the SEC. A&M will seek its first win in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, since 1994.

Times for all games will be announced at a later date.

2023 Texas A&M football schedule Date Opponent Sept. 2 New Mexico Sept. 9 at Miami (Fla.) Sept. 16 Louisiana-Monroe Sept. 23 Auburn* Sept. 30 vs. Arkansas (Arlington)* Oct. 7 Alabama* Oct. 14 at Tennessee* Oct. 21 OPEN Oct. 28 South Carolina* Nov. 4 at Ole Miss* Nov. 11 Mississippi State* Nov. 18 Abilene Christian Nov. 25 at LSU*

* denotes SEC game