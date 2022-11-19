Texas A&M's 20-3 win over UMass a ray of sunshine in an overcast season

The cold, rainy weather that descended on Kyle Field kept plenty of fans at home Saturday and discouraged another mass from returning after halftime, and the dreary atmosphere surrounding Texas A&M’s conference reprieve against Massachusetts mirrored the emotions the Aggies brought to it.

“It’s been miserable,” A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper said.

But like a ray of sunshine in what has been a bleak season for the Aggies, they withstood the Minutemen 20-3 to end a six-game losing steak, earning their first victory since beating Arkansas on Sept. 24.

Still, the 33.5-point favorites needed all four quarters to put away what The Athletic has ranked the worst Football Bowl Subdivision team in the country in UMass (1-10).

“I’m not discouraged,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “Nobody is discouraged. That’s where we’re at right now. We win a game and move on.”

Without rushing leader Devon Achane, who missed a second straight game with a leg injury, A&M had to lean heavily on freshman quarterback Conner Weigman to move the ball. Weigman threw for 191 yards and a touchdown, while running for 66 yards on eight carries.

“I thought he did a really nice job ... making good decisions ... getting what he could, getting down,” Fisher said.

Backup running backs Amari Daniels and Le’Veon Moss struggled to find space through two thirds of the game before Moss broke loose for a 12-yard touchdown run during the fourth quarter. Moss paced the Aggies (4-7) in rushing yards with 78 on 12 carries and the touchdown. Daniels ran for 67 yards on 17 carries.

“That’s what [UMass head coach Don Brown] does — Dom puts nine guys in the box,” Fisher said. “We wanted to keep pounding it until we could get some play-actions. ... That’s what their defense does, try to make you throw the football. With the conditions early, we wanted to throw it a little bit more, but until we got the balls dried and [Weigman] comfortable in the game, [we weren’t] throwing it down the field as much as we could.”

Achane returned to practice Thursday but was limited, and his status for Saturday was a game-time decision. He attempted to run in pads before the game but realized he wasn’t able to play and stood on the sideline in full uniform for the entire game.

“It didn’t feel quite right,” Fisher aid. “He came out there today and said he wanted to try again today to see what it felt like pregame, and it didn’t ... there’s no sense to press that. He’s pushing to get back and trying to get back, and hopefully he’ll get back this week.”

Freshman wide receiver Evan Stewart, who took a hit to the head at the end of A&M’s loss at Auburn last week, also sat out Saturday — one of 25 Aggies who did not play.

Despite the injuries, A&M’s defense played well, holding UMass to 168 yards and a field goal. The Minutemen reached A&M’s 20-yard line just once, and the Aggies kept them to a 25-yard field goal by Cameron Carson, which tied the game at 3 with 14:06 left in the second quarter.

“That’s a big part of our defense,” said Cooper, who had a team-high seven tackles. “If a team ends up in a situation of getting in the red zone, holding them to a field goal, that’s a big accomplishment for us, and it gives us a big boost. The next series, we want to not even let a field goal happen.”

Aggie kicker Randy Bond went 2 for 4 on field goals Saturday, hitting the game-opener from 27 yards and another from 35 in the third quarter for a 13-3 lead.

The Aggies regained the lead in the second quarter on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Weigman to freshman wide receiver Noah Thomas, who reached behind him to pull in the ball before juking his way into the end zone.

Moss’ exclamation point ended the scoring with five minutes to play.

Despite the announced 90,177 attendance, it was a sparse crowd that celebrated Senior Day with the Aggies’ nine scholarship seniors. The crowd was even thinner after the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band finished its routine.

Fisher said he believes weather was the only factor in keeping fans away and expects Kyle Field to be full again for the Aggies’ season-ending matchup with LSU at 6 p.m. next Saturday.

“We’re all not where we want to be, but they’ll be packed out here next week for the things that go on when we play LSU,” Fisher said. “I’m sure they will be here.”