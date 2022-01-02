Texas A&M's 12th man turns 100 years old

“When I was a kid, I followed the Aggie games, and then I had an Aggie from my hometown who brought me up to an A&M-Texas game. I saw the game and went to the bonfire and saw the Aggie Band. I don’t remember when I first heard the story of E. King Gill and the 12th Man. He was standing there ready to help if called upon, so that concept to me ... Aggies and the student body standing ready to help ... that philosophy or concept is what I’ve seen in practice all the years I’ve been at A&M. I’d go into little towns and you go in there and the school board, there’s an Aggie on it and in the PTA. You’ve got the Aggie moms. Whatever is going on in that town of a volunteer/civic nature, you’ll find Aggies involved in it. I’ve seen it. It’s more than just something Aggies say. The reality is if you need something done or you need a volunteer for something, just get the word out among Aggies. You’ll have all the help you’ll need.”