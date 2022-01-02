Texas A&M's 12th man turns 100 years old

The 12th Man continues to amaze and grow, a Texas A&M tradition that originated 100 years ago today.

Approximately 36,000 students attended each home football game last season, lending the most support of any student body in the country. They stood from end zone to end zone in three decks behind the opposing team’s bench, following in a tradition started by E. King Gill.

On Jan. 2, 1922, the Aggies played Centre College in the Dixie Classic in Dallas. After numerous players were injured, Gill was called down from the press box by A&M coach Dana X. Bible and stood ready if the Aggies needed him. The undermanned Aggies pulled off a 22-14 upset of powerful Centre.

Gill wasn’t needed on the field, but his support started one of college football’s greatest traditions. Aggies have been ready ever since, a bond that unites players, coaches, fans and everyone connected with the school.

A representative of the student body wears No. 12 on the football team, which evolved from the 12th Man Kickoff Team that featured 10 walk-ons and a scholarship kicker.