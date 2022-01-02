 Skip to main content
Texas A&M's 12th man turns 100 years old
12th Man LEDE PHOTO ON LEFT PAGE

The 12th Man statue at Kyle Field on the Texas A&M campus is pictured on Dec. 26, 2021.

 Michael Miller

The 12th Man continues to amaze and grow, a Texas A&M tradition that originated 100 years ago today.

Approximately 36,000 students attended each home football game last season, lending the most support of any student body in the country. They stood from end zone to end zone in three decks behind the opposing team’s bench, following in a tradition started by E. King Gill.

On Jan. 2, 1922, the Aggies played Centre College in the Dixie Classic in Dallas. After numerous players were injured, Gill was called down from the press box by A&M coach Dana X. Bible and stood ready if the Aggies needed him. The undermanned Aggies pulled off a 22-14 upset of powerful Centre.

Gill wasn’t needed on the field, but his support started one of college football’s greatest traditions. Aggies have been ready ever since, a bond that unites players, coaches, fans and everyone connected with the school.

A representative of the student body wears No. 12 on the football team, which evolved from the 12th Man Kickoff Team that featured 10 walk-ons and a scholarship kicker.

The 12th Man represents the identity of the student body and fan base at Kyle Field. Everyone who attended A&M’s 41-38 victory over top-ranked Alabama on Oct. 9 felt the power of the 12th Man.

On the 100th anniversary of Gill’s famous call to action, former players, coaches and others connected with the program reflect on what the 12th Man means to them.

— Travis L. Brown, Robert Cessna, Alex Miller, Michael Miller, Robert Premeaux Jr.

