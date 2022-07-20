Texas A&M WR Smith arrested on DWI charges, possession of marijuana, carrying a weapon

Texas A&M senior wide receiver Ainias Smith was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to police records.

Smith has been suspended from the team per A&M athletic department policy, which states that an arrest results in an automatic, indefinite suspension, according to the athletic department. He will not make his scheduled appearance at SEC Media Days on Thursday in Atlanta, according to A&M. A replacement is under consideration.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher is aware and looking into the situation, according to the athletic department.

At approximately 2 a.m. Wednesday, Smith was pulled over by University Police while driving 51 mph in a 35-mph zone on University Drive. He also was drifting from left to right in his lane, according to the probable cause statement. Smith after failing several physical intoxication tests was arrested and consented to a breathalyzer test, which came back with .066 and .061 readings, according to the probable cause statement. The legal limit in the state of Texas is .08.

While Smith was being tested, another police officer searched Smith’s vehicle and found a joint containing marijuana that weighed .029 oz. and a handgun in the center console with a full magazine and a round chambered, according to the police documents.

According to Sec. 46.02 of the Texas Penal Code, it is illegal to carry a gun in a motor vehicle while engaged in criminal activity, other than a Class C misdemeanor, that is a violation of a law or ordinance regulating traffic and also is in offense when they carry a handgun while the person is intoxicated.

There was a passenger in the car who was released at the scene. Both Smith and the passenger denied owning the marijuana or the gun, according to the probable cause statement.

Smith was released from the Brazos County jail Wednesday morning on an $8,000 surety bond, according to jail records.

A first offense of DWI with a BAC of under .15 is a Class B misdemeanor with a fine of no more than $2,000 and a possible maximum of 180 days of jail time. Possession of marijuana up to 2 oz. is also a Class B misdemeanor, holding the same maximum punishment. Unlawful carrying of a weapon is a Class A misdemeanor with a maximum of one year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

Smith led the team with 47 receptions last year for 509 yards. He was to appear at SEC Media Days along with Fisher, defensive back Demani Richardson and offensive lineman Layden Robinson.

The Aggies open the season at home against Sam Houston State on Sept. 3.

Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle first reported the news.