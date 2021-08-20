Texas A&M WR Hezekiah Jones sidelined with shoulder injury

Texas A&M wide receiver Hezekiah Jones suffered a shoulder injury during fall camp, head coach Jimbo Fisher said. Jones was sidelined at Thursday's practice with his right arm in a sling.

“He banged his shoulder,” Fisher said. “Just fell on one during a pass. Just fell on his shoulder and banged it up. We’re thinking in a little bit of time he’ll be back. I don’t know exactly, but shouldn’t be [a] long, long time.”

Jones played in six games last season after returning from a ruptured Achilles tendon, which he suffered during fall camp of 2019. In those six games, he caught 18 passes for 178 yards, a part of 35 total receptions and 325 yards he’s had in three seasons with the Aggies.

Last week, Jones said he felt healthy.

“I’m progressively just getting healthier,” he said. “Throughout my injury, I had some issues in the beginning of the season, but just rehabbing and workout [helped]. Everything gets stronger over time. I feel like I’m as healthy as I’ve been in a while. Ready to contribute to the team.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.