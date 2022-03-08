Texas A&M WR Demond Demas part of an open investigation

Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas was arrested last week on an assault charge over an incident with his girlfriend, something that might have been avoided, according to the mother of one of Demas’ previous girlfriends, who is part of an open investigation with the university's police department.

Brianna Turk, a junior at Prairie View A&M and former girlfriend of Demas from their high school days at Tomball, says Demas slapped and choked her several times during a six-month period starting in the summer of 2020. The Brazos County district attorney’s office declined to pursue charges at that time, citing a lack of overall evidence and a “she said/he said” circumstance, a law enforcement official told the Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman, who first reported Demas’ arrest.

“I’m not placing blame on anyone else, because ultimately it is Demond’s fault that this happened and he’s doing these things,” said Iesha Turk, Brianna’s mother. “But I feel like the first time when they wouldn’t pick up the charges and the coaches were made aware and the police department didn’t do anything. ... I’m not saying they covered it up, but to not acknowledge it and not try to talk to him or address the situation, I think that they hold some responsibility in this happening again.”

Brianna Turk and her parents met Friday with A&M’s University Police Department investigator Todd Tumlinson.

“We just went back and asked them to reopen her case and refile it,” Iesha Turk said Tuesday. “We don’t have an attorney or anything. When we heard that this happened with the other girl, we were like, ‘Well, maybe they’ll reopen her case now.’ We’re going to wait and see what happens. I actually just called the district attorney’s office, and they have no updates for me.”

University Police Lt. Bobby Richardson said the department can’t comment on open cases. When the investigation is finished, it will present it to the Brazos County district attorney’s office, which will decide whether to pursue charges.

Brianna Turk didn’t tell her parents of Demas’ actions until November 2020, Iesha Turk said. Iesha says she eventually sent four emails to A&M, which included assistant coach Dameyune Craig, who was Demas’ position coach, and Kristen Brown, deputy athletics director for the student-athletes. Iesha Turk said Brown forwarded her email to A&M’s Jennifer Smith, assistant vice president and Title IX coordinator.

Iesha Turk said her family sympathizes with Demas’ current girlfriend.

“If they covered it up for him the first time, maybe he felt like he could get away with it again,” Iesha Turk said. “So it’s not helping him, not making him accountable for his actions. I think that Demond’s accountable. I think UPD’s accountable. I think the school is a little bit accountable, because this was his first year, his breakout year, his freshman year when this happened. I think they just invested too much time in Demond. They couldn’t tear him down before they even built him up, and I just think that they just swept it underneath the rug what happened with my daughter.”

Brianna Turk, who was in the nursing program while dating Demas, is now a psychology major.

“Oh, man, her grades were ... this messed up everything as far as nursing,” Iesha Turk said. “She’s going to try to do psychology and go back for nursing, because during this time, she just couldn’t focus. She was depressed. It was really bad for her. Finally, she’s healing. But like I told [others], she needs to do it on her own time. I was trying to push her. Her dad was trying to push her, but she just wasn’t healed and she didn’t want to deal with it.”

For the assault charge, which is a Class A misdemeanor, Demas has been suspended from the team. Demas is represented by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, a member of A&M's class of 1990 and former member of the A&M System's Board of Regents. Buzbee said in a statement that “his client looks forward to clearing his name and moving on to be the best student and athlete he can be.”

Demas was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana last March during a traffic stop, also a misdemeanor. Last season, Demas played in 10 games with six starts before suffering a season-ending injury. He had 15 catches for 235 yards and a touchdown. In 2020, Demas played in four games with no catches as the five-star recruit struggled to adjust to the college game.

A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher last week declined to talk about Demas’ arrest, citing protocol.

“Out Title IX office handles all of that,” he said. “You don’t ever want guys to make those mistakes, not for themselves but for the other people they make those mistakes to.”

The Turks just want justice.

“Ultimately, he needs to be punished for what he did of course to both of the girls,” Iesha Turk said. “But I also think he needs some kind of counseling, some type of help. I don’t think taking his scholarship [away] and taking his football away from him is going to change the abuse pattern. It’s going to have to be more than just that.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen to him, but I just hope he gets the help he needs. I don’t think he’s a bad kid. I just think that maybe his past, what he grew up with ... I don’t know, but it has to stop. For sure, it needs to stop.”

