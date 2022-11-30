Texas A&M WR Chase Lane enters transfer portal

Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane announced via social media that he’s entering the transfer portal.

Lane played in eight games with five starts this season. He had seven catches for 76 yards, missing the last four games. He played in 25 games in his career, making 17 starts with 48 receptions for 617 yards and two touchdowns.

“It’s been a true blessing to represent Texas A&M at the highest levels on and off the field,” Lane tweeted. “Aggieland will forever and always be home and I will cherish each moment I shared with all of my peers, mentors, faculty, staff, teammates and coches.”

Lane said he will remain at A&M for the spring semester. As a graduate transfer he will have two years of eligibility remaining.