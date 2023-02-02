Texas A&M wide receiver and punt returner Ainias Smith is returning for a fifth season, according to Smith’s father, Maurice Smith.

Smith later announced his decision on social media.

"I have made many prayers and have had a plethora of thoughts, but after everything, I had to make an important decision that will set up my future," Smith said. "With that being said. I will be returning to school for one more year. Aggie nation, let's run it back."

Smith spent the last several months weighing his options as he worked to rehabilitate a fractured leg which he suffered during the Aggies’ 23-21 win over Arkansas at AT&T Stadium. He had until Saturday to decide if he wanted to enter this year's NFL Draft.

His social post was accompanied by a video of Smith running drills on a what appears to be a healed leg. It concludes with Smith tossing A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher a football and telling him, "Let's run it back."

In four years in Aggieland, Smith has 127 receptions for 1,612 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also has rushed for 384 yards on 67 carries with four scores.

As a freshman, Smith made an instant impact, catching 22 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns. Then in his second season, Fisher began utilizing Smith’s versatility by lining him up on both the line of scrimmage and in the backfield. As a sophomore, he had 43 receptions for 564 yards with six touchdowns along with a career-high 293 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

Smith in 2021 had 47 receptions for 509 yards and had last year added 15 receptions for 291 yards before suffering a season-ending injury in the fourth game.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Smith is a weapon in the return game, averaging 8.9 yards on 62 punts with a touchdown. He returned 13 kickoffs during his freshman season with an average 19.8 yards.

The super senior’s experience is a valuable addition to a young wide receiving corps' depth that took a hit in offseason with transfers by Chase Lane, Chris Marshall, Devin Price and Yulkeith Brown. Smith joins key contributors Evan Stewart and Moose Muhammad III along with UTEP transfer Tyron Smith and incoming freshman four-star recruit Raymond Cottrell.