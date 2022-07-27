Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith’s suspension reportedly lifted

Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith had his suspension from the team lifted recently, according to Fox26’s Mark Berman.

Berman spoke to College Station lawyer Craig Greening, who is representing Smith.

“I confirmed with Ainias himself that the suspension has been lifted,” Greening said. “He can return to football practice. It shows the university believes in his innocence, that they looked at all the facts and they believe the suspension should be lifted.”

Smith in accordance with school and athletics department policy was suspended following his arrest July 20 on charges of DWI, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Greening told Berman on Friday that he had reviewed the facts and his client had committed no crime based on the information he studied.