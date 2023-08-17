Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award preseason watch list announced Thursday by SPORTyler and the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award selection committee.
Smith, a native of Missouri City, is entering his fifth season at A&M. He suffered a season-ending injury in A&M’s fourth game last season after starting in all 12 games in 2021, leading the Aggies with 47 receptions and six touchdown catches that year. He earned the Community Service Award and the Strength & Conditioning Offensive Aggie Award at the annual team banquet for the 2022 season.
Smith has 127 catches for 1,612 yards and 17 TDs over his career along with 384 yards and four more scores on 67 carries.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in NCAA Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals. In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas high school and/or play at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college.
The 69-player list includes Cal offensive lineman Matthew Wykoff and UCLA wide receiver Kam Brown who both started their careers at A&M.
Wykoff started eight games last season at A&M as a redshirt freshman last season. Brown has played the last two seasons at for the Bruins, making 41 receptions for 609 yards. He played in three games in 2019 at A&M and played in six games the following season, making four starts. He had seven catches for 74 yards at A&M.
Ayo Adeyi, North Texas, RB, Junior, Mansfield, Mansfield Legacy HS
Ife Adeyi, Sam Houston, WR, Senior, Mansfield, Mansfield Legacy HS
Lawrence Arnold, Kansas, WR, Junior, DeSoto, DeSoto HS
Ulysses Bentley IV, Mississippi, RB, Senior, Houston, C.E. King HS
Alan Bowman, Oklahoma State, QB, Graduate, Grapevine, Grapevine HS
Jerand Bradley, Texas Tech, WR, Soph., Frisco, DeSoto HS
Robert Briggs Jr., Utah State, RB, Soph., Bellville, Bellville HS
Davis Brin, Georgia Southern, QB, Graduate, Boerne, Champion HS
Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech, RB, Senior, Manor, Manor HS
Kam Brown, UCLA, WR, Senior, Colleyville, Heritage HS
Dalevon Campbell, Nevada, WR, Senior, Missouri City, Fort Bend Marshall HS
Cam Camper, Indiana, WR, Senior, Lancaster, Lancaster HS
Hudson Card, Purdue, QB, Senior, Austin, Lake Travis HS
Brandon Coleman, TCU, OL, Senior, Denton, Denton HS
Jalin Conyers, Arizona State, TE, Junior, Gruver, Gruver HS
Bryson Daily, Army West Point, QB, Junior, Abernathy, Abernathy HS
JT Daniels, Rice, QB, Graduate, Irvine, California, Mater Dei HS
Kordell David, New Mexico State, WR, Senior, Winnie, East Chambers HS
Caleb Douglas, Florida, WR, Soph., Missouri City, Hightower HS
Bert Emanuel Jr., Central Michigan, QB, Freshman, Houston, Ridge Point HS
Omari Evans, Penn State, WR, Soph., Killeen, Shoemaker HS
Quinn Ewers, Texas, QB, Soph., Southlake, Carroll HS
Zakhari Franklin, Mississippi, WR, Senior, Cedar Hill, Cedar Hill HS
X’Zauvea Gadlin, Liberty, OL, Graduate, Grand Prairie, Mansfield Summit HS
Matthew Golden, Houston, WR, Soph., Houston, Klein Cain HS
Taylen Green, Boise State, QB, Soph., Lewisville, Lewisville HS
Deion Hankins, UTEP, RB, Junior, El Paso, Parkland HS
Frank Harris, UTSA, QB, Graduate, Schertz, Clemens HS
Ashtyn Hawkins, Texas State, WR, Junior, DeSoto, DeSoto HS
Sincere Haynesworth, Tulane, Center, Senior, Pearland, Pearland HS
Seth Henigan, Memphis, QB, Junior, Denton, Denton HS
Keanu Hill, BYU, WR, Junior, Bedford, Trinity HS
Donovan Jackson, Ohio State, OL, Junior, Bellaire, Episcopal HS
Jaylon Jackson, Eastern Michigan, RB, Senior, Burleson, Centennial HS
Grayson James, FIU, QB, Junior, Duncanville, Duncanville HS
Ashton Jeanty, Boise State, RB, Soph., Jacksonville, Florida, Frisco Lone Star HS
Neal Johnson, Louisiana, TE, Senior, Mesquite, West Mesquite HS
Nate Jones, Louisiana Tech, TE, Junior, Malakoff, Malakoff HS
Cade Klubnik, Clemson, QB, Soph., Austin, Westlake HS
Brant Kuithe, Utah, TE, Senior, Katy, Cinco Ranch HS
Donavyn Lester, UNLV, RB, Senior, Plano, John Paul II HS
Brendon Lewis, Nevada, QB, Junior, Melissa, Melissa HS
Damien Martinez Damien Oregon State RB Soph Lewisville, TX Lewisville HS
Noah Massey, West Virginia, WR, Senior, Houston, Spring Westfield HS
Jalen Mayden, San Diego State, QB, Senior, Garland, Sachse HS
Alton McCaskill, Colorado, RB, Soph., Conroe, Oak Ridge HS
Jase McClellan, Alabama, RB, Senior, Aledo, Aledo HS
Tanner Mordecai, Wisconsin, QB, Graduate, Waco, Midway HS
Chandler Morris, TCU, QB, Soph., Highland Park, Highland Park HS
Ryan O’Keefe, Boston College, WR, Graduate, Austin, Round Rock HS
Donovan Ollie, Cincinnati, WR, Senior, Wylie, Wylie HS
Ja’Lynn Polk, Washington, WR, Soph., Lufkin, Lufkin HS
Richard Reese, Baylor, RB, Soph., Bellville, Bellville HS
Bradley Rozner, North Carolina State, WR, Graduate, Needville, Needville HS
Shedeur Sanders, Colorado, QB, Junior, Dallas, Trinity Christian HS
Brayden Schager, Hawaii, QB, Junior, Dallas, Highland Park HS
Tyler Shough, Texas Tech, QB, Graduate, Chandler, Arizona, Hamilton HS
Ainias Smith, Texas A&M, WR, Graduate, Missouri City, Fort Bend Dulles HS
Emmitt James Smith IV, Stanford, RB, Senior, Dallas, Jesuit HS
Preston Stone, SMU, QB, Soph., Dallas, Parish Episcopal
Cameron Ward, Washington State, QB ,Senior, West Columbia, Columbia HS
Casey Washington, Illinois, WR, Senior, Round Rock, Pflugerville HS
Nakia Watson, Washington State, RB, Senior, Austin, Westlake HS
Michael Wiley, Arizona, RB, Senior, Houston, Strake Jesuit HS
Savion Williams, TCU, WR, Junior, Marshall, Marshall HS
Josh Williams, LSU, RB, Graduate, Houston, The Kinkaid School
Xavier Worthy, Texas, WR, Junior, Fresno, Calif., Central East HS
Matthew Wykoff, California, OL, Junior, Magnolia, Magnolia HS