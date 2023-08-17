Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award preseason watch list announced Thursday by SPORTyler and the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award selection committee.

Smith, a native of Missouri City, is entering his fifth season at A&M. He suffered a season-ending injury in A&M’s fourth game last season after starting in all 12 games in 2021, leading the Aggies with 47 receptions and six touchdown catches that year. He earned the Community Service Award and the Strength & Conditioning Offensive Aggie Award at the annual team banquet for the 2022 season.

Smith has 127 catches for 1,612 yards and 17 TDs over his career along with 384 yards and four more scores on 67 carries.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in NCAA Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals. In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas high school and/or play at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college.

The 69-player list includes Cal offensive lineman Matthew Wykoff and UCLA wide receiver Kam Brown who both started their careers at A&M.

Wykoff started eight games last season at A&M as a redshirt freshman last season. Brown has played the last two seasons at for the Bruins, making 41 receptions for 609 yards. He played in three games in 2019 at A&M and played in six games the following season, making four starts. He had seven catches for 74 yards at A&M.

Ayo Adeyi, North Texas, RB, Junior, Mansfield, Mansfield Legacy HS

Ife Adeyi, Sam Houston, WR, Senior, Mansfield, Mansfield Legacy HS

Lawrence Arnold, Kansas, WR, Junior, DeSoto, DeSoto HS

Ulysses Bentley IV, Mississippi, RB, Senior, Houston, C.E. King HS

Alan Bowman, Oklahoma State, QB, Graduate, Grapevine, Grapevine HS

Jerand Bradley, Texas Tech, WR, Soph., Frisco, DeSoto HS

Robert Briggs Jr., Utah State, RB, Soph., Bellville, Bellville HS

Davis Brin, Georgia Southern, QB, Graduate, Boerne, Champion HS

Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech, RB, Senior, Manor, Manor HS

Kam Brown, UCLA, WR, Senior, Colleyville, Heritage HS

Dalevon Campbell, Nevada, WR, Senior, Missouri City, Fort Bend Marshall HS

Cam Camper, Indiana, WR, Senior, Lancaster, Lancaster HS

Hudson Card, Purdue, QB, Senior, Austin, Lake Travis HS

Brandon Coleman, TCU, OL, Senior, Denton, Denton HS

Jalin Conyers, Arizona State, TE, Junior, Gruver, Gruver HS

Bryson Daily, Army West Point, QB, Junior, Abernathy, Abernathy HS

JT Daniels, Rice, QB, Graduate, Irvine, California, Mater Dei HS

Kordell David, New Mexico State, WR, Senior, Winnie, East Chambers HS

Caleb Douglas, Florida, WR, Soph., Missouri City, Hightower HS

Bert Emanuel Jr., Central Michigan, QB, Freshman, Houston, Ridge Point HS

Omari Evans, Penn State, WR, Soph., Killeen, Shoemaker HS

Quinn Ewers, Texas, QB, Soph., Southlake, Carroll HS

Zakhari Franklin, Mississippi, WR, Senior, Cedar Hill, Cedar Hill HS

X’Zauvea Gadlin, Liberty, OL, Graduate, Grand Prairie, Mansfield Summit HS

Matthew Golden, Houston, WR, Soph., Houston, Klein Cain HS

Taylen Green, Boise State, QB, Soph., Lewisville, Lewisville HS

Deion Hankins, UTEP, RB, Junior, El Paso, Parkland HS

Frank Harris, UTSA, QB, Graduate, Schertz, Clemens HS

Ashtyn Hawkins, Texas State, WR, Junior, DeSoto, DeSoto HS

Sincere Haynesworth, Tulane, Center, Senior, Pearland, Pearland HS

Seth Henigan, Memphis, QB, Junior, Denton, Denton HS

Keanu Hill, BYU, WR, Junior, Bedford, Trinity HS

Donovan Jackson, Ohio State, OL, Junior, Bellaire, Episcopal HS

Jaylon Jackson, Eastern Michigan, RB, Senior, Burleson, Centennial HS

Grayson James, FIU, QB, Junior, Duncanville, Duncanville HS

Ashton Jeanty, Boise State, RB, Soph., Jacksonville, Florida, Frisco Lone Star HS

Neal Johnson, Louisiana, TE, Senior, Mesquite, West Mesquite HS

Nate Jones, Louisiana Tech, TE, Junior, Malakoff, Malakoff HS

Cade Klubnik, Clemson, QB, Soph., Austin, Westlake HS

Brant Kuithe, Utah, TE, Senior, Katy, Cinco Ranch HS

Donavyn Lester, UNLV, RB, Senior, Plano, John Paul II HS

Brendon Lewis, Nevada, QB, Junior, Melissa, Melissa HS

Damien Martinez Damien Oregon State RB Soph Lewisville, TX Lewisville HS

Noah Massey, West Virginia, WR, Senior, Houston, Spring Westfield HS

Jalen Mayden, San Diego State, QB, Senior, Garland, Sachse HS

Alton McCaskill, Colorado, RB, Soph., Conroe, Oak Ridge HS

Jase McClellan, Alabama, RB, Senior, Aledo, Aledo HS

Tanner Mordecai, Wisconsin, QB, Graduate, Waco, Midway HS

Chandler Morris, TCU, QB, Soph., Highland Park, Highland Park HS

Ryan O’Keefe, Boston College, WR, Graduate, Austin, Round Rock HS

Donovan Ollie, Cincinnati, WR, Senior, Wylie, Wylie HS

Ja’Lynn Polk, Washington, WR, Soph., Lufkin, Lufkin HS

Richard Reese, Baylor, RB, Soph., Bellville, Bellville HS

Bradley Rozner, North Carolina State, WR, Graduate, Needville, Needville HS

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado, QB, Junior, Dallas, Trinity Christian HS

Brayden Schager, Hawaii, QB, Junior, Dallas, Highland Park HS

Tyler Shough, Texas Tech, QB, Graduate, Chandler, Arizona, Hamilton HS

Ainias Smith, Texas A&M, WR, Graduate, Missouri City, Fort Bend Dulles HS

Emmitt James Smith IV, Stanford, RB, Senior, Dallas, Jesuit HS

Preston Stone, SMU, QB, Soph., Dallas, Parish Episcopal

Cameron Ward, Washington State, QB ,Senior, West Columbia, Columbia HS

Casey Washington, Illinois, WR, Senior, Round Rock, Pflugerville HS

Nakia Watson, Washington State, RB, Senior, Austin, Westlake HS

Michael Wiley, Arizona, RB, Senior, Houston, Strake Jesuit HS

Savion Williams, TCU, WR, Junior, Marshall, Marshall HS

Josh Williams, LSU, RB, Graduate, Houston, The Kinkaid School

Xavier Worthy, Texas, WR, Junior, Fresno, Calif., Central East HS

Matthew Wykoff, California, OL, Junior, Magnolia, Magnolia HS