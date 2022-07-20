Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith arrested on DWI charges, possession of marijuana and carrying a weapon

Texas A&M senior wide receiver Ainias Smith was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to police records.

At approximately 2 a.m. Wednesday, Smith was pulled over by University Police while driving 51 mph in a 35-mph zone on University Drive. He also was drifting from left to right in his lane, according to the probable cause statement. Smith after failing several physical intoxication tests was arrested and contented to a breathalyzer test, which came back with .066 and .061 readings, according to the probable cause statement. The legal limit in the state of Texas is .08.

While Smith was being tested, another police officer searched Smith’s vehicle and found a joint containing marijuana that weighed .029 oz. and a handgun in the center console with a full magazine and a round chambered, according to the police documents.

According to Sec. 46.02 of the Texas Penal Code, it is illegal to carry a gun in a motor vehicle while engaged in criminal activity, other than a Class C misdemeanor, that is a violation of a law or ordinance regulating traffic and also is in offense when they carry a handgun while the person is intoxicated.

There was a passenger in the car who was released at the scene.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Smith had not been released from jail, while being held on $8,000 bond, according to jail records.

A first offense of DWI with a BAC of under .15 is a Class B misdemeanor with a fine of no more than $2,000 and a possible maximum of 180 days of jail time. Possession of marijuana up to 2 oz. is also a Class B misdemeanor, holding the same maximum punishment. Unlawful carrying of a weapon is a Class A misdemeanor with a maximum of one year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

Smith, who led the team with 47 receptions last year for 509 yards, was scheduled to represent A&M at SEC Media Days on Thursday in Atlanta along with head coach Jimbo Fisher, defensive back Demani Richardson and offensive lineman Layden Robinson.

The Aggies open the season at home against Sam Houston State on Sept. 3.

Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle first reported the news.