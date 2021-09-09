Texas A&M working to improve run defense for Colorado

The biggest thing missing in Texas A&M’s season opener was what has been the most consistent under Jimbo Fisher: run defense.
A&M surprisingly allowed Kent State to rush for 226 yards in the Aggies’ 41-10 victory last week. The outcome was never in doubt, but allowing the third-most yards rushing in Fisher’s 37 games in Aggieland and the most in 12 games against non-Southeastern Conference competition is something the head coach says his team has to fix.
“We’ve got to be more physical when we fit,” Fisher said. “We’ve got to play with better leverage.”
The Aggies will be tested Saturday by a Colorado team that rushed for 281 yards on 49 carries in a 35-7 victory over Northern Colorado.
A&M’s poor showing last Saturday was a team effort. The defensive ends often drove too far up field. The tackles didn’t get a good push, and the linebackers and secondary were guilty of being out of position at times, Fisher said.
“I call it sticking your nose in the honey,” Fisher said. “We’ve got guys wanting to go make the tackle instead of doing their job, staying in the gap, forcing it to the unblocked guy.”
Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum rushed for 60 yards on 11 carries, numbers that included three sacks for 12 lost yards.
“The spy guys got hung up with a couple of guys,” Fisher said. “We’ve got to get that cleaned up. You want to sack the quarterback, but you have to affect the quarterback. What you’ve got to do is compress the pocket on him and not let him have room to step up and make those plays.”
A&M will face another dual-threat quarterback this week in Brendon Lewis, one of 23 players on the Colorado roster from Texas. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder from Melissa was the state’s 57th-ranked high school player in the class of 2020 by 247Sports.com. Lewis threw for 8,922 yards and 112 touchdowns with 18 interceptions in his high school career along with rushing for 3,240 yards and 39 touchdowns.
“I did watch [A&M] when I growing up, so it’s going to be really cool to actually play against them,” Lewis said. “It’s going to be a fun experience.”
Last week in a 35-7 home win over Northern Colorado, Lewis rushed for 44 yards on 11 carries, which included the redshirt freshman getting sacked twice. Five of his runs were for at least 5 yards each.
“I thought I did good with my legs, extending plays,” Lewis said.
Crum had runs of 8, 9, 18 and 26 yards against A&M.
A&M safety Demani Richardson said communication was part of part of the problem.
“We have younger linebackers that the noise messed with them a little bit,” Richardson said, adding that once the defense gets on the same page, play will improve.
A&M returned nine starters from a defense that ranked second in the country against the run last season, allowing only 92 yards per game. But it had to replace linebacker Buddy Johnson, who led the team in tackles the last two seasons. Graduate Aaron Hansford, who returned for a sixth season, drew praise throughout the game from Fisher, and he responded with a team-high eight tackles. Redshirt freshman Edgerrin Cooper added five tackles in his first career start.
Cooper was the only linebacker that started against Kent State, which used a four-receiver spread formation.
Colorado runs a multiple offense featuring a tight end and three wide receivers with the quarterback under center. The Buffaloes had four running backs with at least 30 yards rushing against Northern Colorado, an FCS school playing its first game since the 2019 season when it went 2-10.
• NOTES — A&M and Colorado will kick off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High, home of the Denver Broncos. Lewis said he’s excited to play in an NFL stadium but added that it’s “probably not as cool as Dallas Cowboys stadium.” ... Kent State was the fifth team to top 200 yards rushing against A&M, since defensive coordinator Mike Elko took over the Aggie unit. The others were Arkansas last year, Ole Miss and Mississippi State in 2019 and LSU in 2018. The previous most by a non-SEC foe during that same stretch was Oklahoma State’s 150 in the 2019 Texas Bowl.