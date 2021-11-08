Texas A&M with a strong finish and help could play for SEC title, but Fisher is focused only on today

Texas A&M by winning out will at least be in a New Year’s Six Bowl and possibly could play for the Southeastern Conference, but coach Jimbo Fisher is focused on only this afternoon’s practice.

“You’ve got three one-game seasons,” Fisher said Monday at his weekly press conference. “When you get to November and you’re relevant it’s a playoff. So you forget about everything else. [It’s] one week at a time, one day at a time, one practice at time, one play at a time. And it’s that simple. Don’t worry about nothing [else.]”

A&M, which dropped out of the Top 25 rankings after back-to-back losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State, have climbed to 11th in both polls. The Aggies (7-2, 4-2 SEC) are the highest-ranked, two-loss team.

A&M if it wins out will be in a New Year’s Six Bowl and if the Aggies win their final three regular-season games and Alabama would lose a game, then A&M would play in the Southeastern Conference championship in Atlanta.

Fisher said he looks at what’s happening around college football and all the possibilities, but then puts them out of his mind.