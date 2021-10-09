Texas A&M wins turnover battle against Alabama for first time since 2012 victory

Texas A&M radio color commentator Dave Elmendorf said during the pregame show that the Aggies’ top key to victory against Alabama was winning the turnover battle.
A&M did just that on Saturday night at Kyle Field in its 41-38 upset of the top-ranked Crimson Tide. Two first-half turnovers helped the Aggies build a pivotal lead and allowed them to hold onto the victory in the second half.
Forcing timely turnovers and scoring non-offensive touchdowns has often produced a winning formula for Alabama in its last eight wins over A&M. During that span, the Crimson Tide had forced 17 turnovers to the Aggies’ seven. Alabama also scored seven non-offensive touchdowns to A&M’s one.
The Aggies beat the Crimson Tide with a dose of its own medicine Saturday. It was the first time A&M won the turnover margin (2-1) over Alabama since the Aggies upset the Crimson Tide in 2012.
After taking a 10-7 lead in the first quarter, A&M recovered an Alabama fumble at the Crimson Tide 41-yard line to give the Aggies excellent field position. Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. mishandled a handoff with room to run, and A&M safety Leon O’Neal Jr. picked up the loose ball. The Aggies scored six plays later to take a 17-7 lead with 33 seconds left in the opening quarter.
On the ensuing drive, A&M preserved its lead with an interception in the end zone by A&M safety Demani Richardson. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young tried to hit a receiver on a flat route on third-and-goal from the A&M 1 when Richardson jumped in front of the receiver and stole the pass.
The Crimson Tide did score a special teams touchdown in the second half, blocking a punt and recovering it in the end zone to cut A&M’s lead to 24-17 with 8:18 left in the third quarter.
The Aggies immediately responded with a special teams touchdown of their own. Devon Achane showed off his sprinter speed with a 96-yard kickoff return for a score to put the Aggies back ahead by two touchdowns just 14 seconds later. It was only the fifth kickoff Achane has returned this season.
The Aggies didn’t force a turnover in the second half, but after the A&M defense allowed Alabama to take a 38-31 lead with 5:00 left to play, the Aggies did force a three-and-out on the Crimson Tide’s final offensive possession of the game, which proved to be enough to let A&M drive for the game-winning field goal.