Texas A&M wins turnover battle against Alabama for first time since 2012 victory

Texas A&M radio color commentator Dave Elmendorf said during the pregame show that the Aggies’ top key to victory against Alabama was winning the turnover battle.

A&M did just that on Saturday night at Kyle Field in its 41-38 upset of the top-ranked Crimson Tide. Two first-half turnovers helped the Aggies build a pivotal lead and allowed them to hold onto the victory in the second half.

Forcing timely turnovers and scoring non-offensive touchdowns has often produced a winning formula for Alabama in its last eight wins over A&M. During that span, the Crimson Tide had forced 17 turnovers to the Aggies’ seven. Alabama also scored seven non-offensive touchdowns to A&M’s one.

The Aggies beat the Crimson Tide with a dose of its own medicine Saturday. It was the first time A&M won the turnover margin (2-1) over Alabama since the Aggies upset the Crimson Tide in 2012.

After taking a 10-7 lead in the first quarter, A&M recovered an Alabama fumble at the Crimson Tide 41-yard line to give the Aggies excellent field position. Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. mishandled a handoff with room to run, and A&M safety Leon O’Neal Jr. picked up the loose ball. The Aggies scored six plays later to take a 17-7 lead with 33 seconds left in the opening quarter.