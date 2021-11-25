Texas A&M will try to make itself at home in Death Valley on Saturday

“It’s just really loud in there. That’s all,” A&M junior wide receiver Jalen Preston said. “We’ve been to hostile environments before. We should be able to capitalize on everything we practiced on.”

A&M has handled itself well only once this season away from Kyle Field, scoring on its first three possessions en route to a 35-14 victory at Missouri on Oct. 16. Everything else has been a grind.

A&M rallied for a 10-7 victory over Colorado on Sept. 11 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, overcoming losing starting quarterback Haynes King early in that game. Two weeks later, Arkansas jumped to a 17-0 lead and beat A&M 20-10 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Two weeks ago, A&M didn’t score in the first half for the first time this season as Ole Miss took a 15-0 lead then held on for a 29-19 victory. A&M was a slight favorite against Ole Miss, but the Rebels dominated the first half.

“That’s what this game is all about. You live and learn,” A&M sophomore cornerback Jaylon Jones said. “We saw the mistakes [against Ole Miss]. We fixed them, and that game is behind us.”

Fisher said road games can be tough but mostly because of the opponent.