Texas A&M will face a trio of former Saban assistants this year in addition to Alabama

ATLANTA — Texas A&M football fans look forward to facing Alabama and head coach Nick Saban, but the Aggies need to fare well against former Saban assistants for the 2022 season to be successful.

A&M will play a trio of former Saban assistants, taking on Miami’s Mario Cristobal on Sept. 17, Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin on Oct. 29 and Florida’s Billy Napier on Nov. 5.

Napier is in his first season at Florida. The former Saban wide receivers coach (2013-17) and offensive analyst (2011) went 40-12 in four seasons at Louisiana-Lafayette, earning him the nod to replace Dan Mullen in Gainesville, Florida.

“[Saban] was good to me in my career,” Napier said Wednesday at the Southeastern Conference Media Days. “He hired me twice, gave me an opportunity as an analyst, brought me back as a position coach and really helped me in a difficult time there when my dad got diagnosed with ALS. [He] really helped me in a lot of different ways.”

Napier, Cristobal and Kiffin were assistants on the 2015 Alabama team that won the national championship. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart also served as the defensive coordinator on that team.

“I think each person that’s worked for him will tell you the same thing,” Napier said of Saban. “He’s created opportunities for me because of the things that I learned from him.”

Napier faced Saban in his fourth game as a head coach, losing 56-14.

Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and Smart became the first former Saban assistants to beat their old boss last season. Fisher led A&M to a 41-38 victory, snapping a 24-game winning streak Saban had on his former assistants. Fisher was LSU’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2003 when Saban won his first national title. Smart beat Saban in last year’s national title game 33-18, denying Saban an eighth ring. That game came more than a month after Alabama had defeated Georgia 41-24 in the SEC title game.

“[Losing to my assistants] is not something that is surprising to me,” Saban said Tuesday. “A lot of people are at really, really good schools. They’ve done a really, really good job. They’ve used their own personal imprint to maybe take a few things that they learned that we do that helped us be successful along with their imprint of what they want to do so they can have successful programs.”

Fisher is 117-37 overall, including the 2013 national championship at Florida State. Smart is 66-15. Cristobal went 35-12 at Oregon from 2018-21 before taking the Miami job. He took Saban’s blueprint to the northwest and tweaked it.

“If you were to come to one of our practices, you’d say, ‘Am I [in Eugene] or am I in Tuscaloosa?” Cristobal said on the Paul Finebaum Show in 2020.

Cristobal has yet to face his former boss, while Kiffin is 0-2 against Saban. Fisher and Smart are both 1-4.

The college football landscape is littered with current head coaches who worked under Saban, including James Madison’s Curt Cignetti, Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Texas’ Steve Sarkisian, Marshall’s Charles Huff, Arkansas State’s Butch Jones, Maryland’s Mike Locksley, Central Michigan’s Jim McElwain and Michigan State’s Mel Tucker. Former Power Five Conference coaches Mark Dantonio (Michigan State), McElwain (Florida), Will Muschamp (Florida, South Carolina), Jeremy Pruitt (Tennessee) and Bobby Williams (Michigan State) also had Saban as a mentor.

And Saban’s coaching tree has a chance to grow some more with his contract running through the 2028 season.

“[I] admire him for what he’s accomplished,” Napier said. “He’s not slowing down anytime soon I don’t think.”

• NOTES — Fisher is 3-2 against fellow Saban assistants while at A&M with the victories coming against Muschamp at South Carolina and the losses to Smart and Kiffin.