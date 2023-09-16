Prior to the 2022 season, Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith spent time training in Tampa Bay. It was there he first met a receiver with his shirt goofily tied around his head while training for his upcoming season.

It didn’t take long for Jahdae Walker to make an impression on the veteran Aggie receiver.

“I was like, ‘Man, this dude can move for him to be that tall,’” Smith said. “He had sure hands. Every time I saw that boy, he was out there with no gloves and catching everything, one-hand. I was like, ‘Yeah, he’s got some juice to him.’”

Two years later, Walker would make the same impression on the Aggie faithful as the duo shared Kyle Field in a 47-3 A&M win over Louisiana-Monroe.

With extended playing time due to an injury to starter Evan Stewart before the game, Walker, a junior transfer, made the most of his formal debut. He collected 110 yards on five catches and scored his first career touchdown. He was targeted six times, with his only missed opportunity a pass thrown behind him on the Aggie goal line.

“He’s played that way since he’s been here,” head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “In camp, in spring, he’s been that guy. He’s got a lot of juice, a lot of energy. He’s got size and ball skills. He’s been a very efficient guy for us and it was just a matter of him getting through the jitters of getting on the field and playing.”

Back when Walker, a Cleveland, Ohio. native and Smith spent the summer working out in Florida together, the Aggie said he know Walker could make an impact at A&M. Once the Aggies (2-1) offered, Smith initially looked to call Walker up and pitch him on his school, but it was Walker who contacted Smith first with interest.

“He was like, ‘What you think?’ And I’m like, ‘Bro, come on,’” Smith remembered after Saturday’s win with a beaming smile.

When Walker stepped on campus, he made that same impression on the whole Aggie squad, Smith said.

“First day—energetic. Just being who he was. I was like, ‘OK, we can do something with this,’ and he never switched up,” Smith said.

If the sight of Stewart walking the sidelines during warmups with no shoulder pads and sweatpants on gave the Aggie faithful any consternation, Walker put those nerves to ease in the first drive of the game.

On third and nine, from the Warhawks 48, quarterback Conner Weigman placed a ball into Walker’s outstretched arms for a 33-yard pickup. Walker’s next reception was a 12-yard grab in the end zone for the Aggies’ first score of the game. Before the Warhawks knew they had left the junior completely uncovered, he was penguin waddling next to the pylon to celebrate his first A&M touchdown.

“I was excited for him when he scored. Celebration was tough. We were talking about it. I wish I was on the field with him so we could do a handshake into a celebration,” Smith said, poking fun at Walker.

Smith, who had seen limited touches through the first two weeks of the season, collected a team-high 127 yards on seven catches Saturday, placing him in the top 10 of all time Aggie receivers in career yards. Not only did getting Smith the ball put some inertia behind his game, he said, it puts him closer to breaking more Aggie records.

“Forget all that 10 stuff, I’m trying to go for No. 1. Keep giving me the rock Coach, I’m going to turn up with it,” Smith said, again flashing a smile.

The duo became the first pair of Aggie receivers to pass the century yard mark since Quartney Davis and Jace Sternberger in 2018 at South Carolina.

Weigman made the day possible for the pair by throwing for 337 yards on a 25 for 29 day. His 86.2% passing efficiency was bested only by Gary Kubiak’s 90.5% game against Arkansas in 1981. With the game steadily in hand after halftime, Weigman was lifted for backup Max Johnson who threw for 62 yards and a a touchdown.

It was Weigman’s mental game that stood out to Fisher against ULM (2-1). Last week, in the Aggies’ loss at Miami, Fisher said it was some misread calls on Weigman’s part that created unblocked blitzes coming at the quarterback.

“I think even calls, like protection calls and blitzes and getting your line slid to pick things up in different looks [was improved Saturday],” Fisher said. “[It was] a lot of things that don’t show up in a box, like a completion and a touchdown or things like that.”

Fisher had previously criticized the Aggie defense’s ability to put pressure on the quarterback, which in turn helps out A&M’s defensive secondary. Saturday, defensive lineman Fadil Diggs said the team’s mentality was to be more aggressive up front.

Early in the game, the Warhawks were able to get some chunk plays off the Aggies, including a fourth and one rush by quarterback Jiya Wright that went for 51 yards, but the Aggies settled in, holding ULM to three points and 222 total yards.

“I thought they did a really nice job and we tackled well and played well up front,” Fisher said.

In total, A&M amassed 557 yards, including 399 through the air. They were 7 for 7 in the red zone, but Fisher said he would have liked to see his team punch a few more drives into the end zone, instead of settling for field goals.

Kicker Randy Bond went 4 for 4 on the day, with a long of 52 yards.

“I thought we had a couple of opportunities there,” Fisher said. “I thought we should have scored one or two more.”

Throughout the week, the Aggies’ point of focus in turning the page from Miami was to mentally enter conference play a week early, Smith said. Next week, it starts for real as the Aggies host Auburn in Kyle Field.

“If we came out slow and all of that—if we would have put all that on film—then Auburn would have been able to take advantage of that,” Smith said. “I’m glad we came out the way we did. The whole mentality was let’s go ahead and attack this week and let all of that go in the past.”

NOTES—Along with Stewart, the Aggies were missing cornerback Tony Grimes, safety Jardin Gilbert, center Bryce Foster and cornerback Tyreek Chappell Saturday, all due to injury. Wide receiver Noah Thomas and offensive lineman Chase Bisontis also left Saturday’s game with injury and did not return. Fisher said Stewart, Foster, Chappell Thomas and Bisontis all suffered nicks and were held out as a precaution. Foster was available, but Fisher said he wasn’t quite healthy enough to risk further injury Saturday.