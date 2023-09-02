Texas A&M freshman wide receiver Micah Tease was arrested on drug charges Thursday, including a second-degree felony charge.

He has been suspended indefinitely per athletic department policy following an arrest, according to an athletic department spokesperson.

Tease was charged with possession of four to 400 grams of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, which is a second degree felony punishable by two to 20 years jail time and a $10,000 fine, according to Brazos County jail records. He was also charged with possession of less than two oz. of marijuana, which is a Class B misdemeanor.

Tease was released Friday after posting a surety bond on $13,000 bail.

Police said a resident of Park West apartments called around 9:30 p.m. to report residents above him on a fourth-floor balcony were talking about smoking marijuana and that it smelled like someone was smoking marijuana. Responding officers said they could smell marijuana when they arrived and asked another person if they could come in and do a search.

After the apartment's residents denied police from searching the apartment, police obtained a search warrant and found three THC edibles that weighed a combined 48.1 grams in Tease's room and useable marijuana in his bathroom trashcan that weighed 0.051 ounces, according to the probable cause statment.

He was arrested by Texas A&M University police, according to jail records, who recently announced they would no longer arrest for non-violet charges of possession of two oz. of marijuana. However, Tease was also charged with felony drug possession for the THC edibles, which led to the arrest.

Under Texas law, there are no misdemeanor charges for possession of TCH. Possession of less than one gram starts at a state jail felony.

Tease was a four-star recruit out of Tulsa's Booker T. Washington High School and the No. 3 overall prospect out to Oklahoma, according to 247Sports.com and Rivals.com. He collected 1,982 yards and 24 touchdowns on 92 catches during his high school career.

The Aggies kick off their 2023-24 season at 6 p.m. Saturday in Kyle Field against New Mexico.