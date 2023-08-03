Wide receiver Jalen Preston is no longer with the Aggie football team, opting to spend the season working out with a private trainer in preparation for the 2024 NFL Draft, he confirmed with The Eagle via social media message.

Preston, who would have been in his sixth season at A&M, was not listed on the 2023 roster released by the A&M athletics department Wednesday and his absence was confirmed by a athletic department spokesperson.

When asked why he decided to leave A&M in favor of working out with a trainer, Preston declined to answer.

Sophomores Noah Thomas and Evan Stewart had moved to the top of the depth chart at the outside wide receiver slots. Preston would have been competing with freshmen Micah Tease and Raymond Cottrell for any remaining snaps.

In five seasons in Aggieland, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Preston had 35 receptions for 468 yards and four touchdowns. His most productive season was his junior year in 2021, when he had 255 yards on 17 catches and two scores. Beyond that year, he never had more than seven catches nor broke 100 yards in a season.

Preston redshirted his first season and earned the team’s offensive most improved award after his 2020 sophomore season. He also returned kickoffs, including a pair of returns for 49 yards against Mississippi State in 2021.

Preston was a four-star receiver out of Manvel High School, who caught 47 passes for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns during his senior season en route to the District 23-5A most valuable player award and an Under Armor All-America nod.