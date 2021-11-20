Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas out for remainder of season

Texas A&M freshman wide receiver Demond Demas will miss the remainder of the season with a leg injury, Jimbo Fisher said Saturday after the Aggies' 52-3 win over Prairie View A&M. Demas did not play in the game.
In 10 games played this season, the former five-star recruit out of Tomball has collected 235 yards on 15 catches and a touchdown. He ranks fifth on the team in receiving yards.
Demas becomes the second A&M wide out to suffer a season-ending injury, joining graduate Hezekiah Jones who missed the entire season due to injury. Junior Caleb Chapman missed five games this season due to injury, but caught a pass for nine yards in Saturday's win. Sophomore Chase Lane missed his second consecutive game Saturday and was seen with a walking boot on his left leg.
