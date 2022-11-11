Texas A&M walk-on Sam Mathews' long journey paid off during Florida game

Sam Mathews spent his Saturdays in 2019 like most college-age males in College Station — tailgating, watching Aggie football and bragging about how much better they would fare on the gridiron if given the chance.

Unlike most college-aged males, however, those daydreams weren’t so far out of reach for Mathews, who had six tackles in Texas A&M’s 41-24 loss to Florida last week as roster depletion forced the walk-on into action for the majority of the second half.

“It meant everything,” Mathews said of the playing time. “You know, being a walk-on is not the preferred choice, but I’ve been living my dream since the day I showed up. Saturday really made everything worth it.”

Mathews played quarterback at Clear Creek in League City and made the all-district and all-Galveston County first teams as a senior, throwing for 1,279 yards and 33 touchdowns while rushing for 1,524 yards that year. His success earned him a spot on the Harding roster as a quarterback in NCAA Division II football.

“Spent one year there,” Mathews said. “I redshirted. I just really wanted to chase a bigger dream. I wanted to come to A&M. I’ve been a lifelong fan. I made my mind up, and I really pursued it head-on.”

The dream began in 2009 with a record-breaking scamper by former Aggie running back Christine Michael. On that late-November day, Mathews’ dad took him and his brother to his first Aggie game at Kyle Field, which turned out to be a 38-3 victory over Baylor.

“I just fell in love with the atmosphere and the stadium, and it was just something that I never shook,” Mathews said. “I know I wanted to be an Aggie since then.”

After leaving Harding, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound quarterback applied to A&M but wasn’t accepted at first and had to take classes at Blinn in College Station for a year. He worked out on his own at a local gym to stay in shape with the support of family and friends pushing him.

When his time had come to try to walk onto the A&M football team in 2020, COVID-19 canceled any tryouts. He had to wait another season, and he said he was the first person to sign up when tryouts were posted again in the spring of 2021. Mathews said the tryout process was especially nerve-wracking after all that time waiting.

“You’re just going into an unknown,” Mathews said. “You don’t know who is going to show up there and who you are competing with.”

Mathews’ speed separated him from the pack. While he began the workout listed as a quarterback, coaches approached him about how tied he was to the position.

“I was really focused on just being an Aggie,” he told a graduate assistant during the tryout. “I just want to play. I want to be in Kyle Field on Saturdays. I’m glad with the result.”

Mathews found a home on special teams during his first season with the Aggies. In the weeks prior to Saturday’s Florida matchup, he had worked out with the linebackers but was moved to nickleback that week because the position lacked depth.

“Sam was busting his tail, man,” head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “He’s done a great job on special teams. He busts his tail on everything does. He gives effort and toughness and has the desire to be good and help his teammates in every way, shape and form. It’s great to see him get rewarded and do a great job.”

The lore of the 12th Man is not lost on Mathews, though he said it was not something he thought about when his name was called. Still, with a year of eligibility left and current 12th Man Connor Choate in his final season, Mathews said he has his eye on wearing the No. 12 before his time is done. Fisher said he certainly could see him as a candidate.

After all, he still holds dear the time he stood in Kyle Field as a fan, waiting for his name to be called.

“I’m blessed with this opportunity at the end of the day,” Mathews said. “I’ve worked as hard to get to where I’m at, and it just keeps reminding me how blessed I am to be in these shoes, getting to play in Kyle Field every Saturday.”