FIRST QUARTER

Good start. New Mexico had a 10-play, 42-yard drive on the game’s first possession, picking up a pair of first downs to quiet the crowd.

Pretty easy. A&M went 85 yards on its first possession, getting 20 yards via New Mexico penalties. Quarterback Conner Weigman accounted for 57 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown to Noah Thomas.

Finishing touch. A&M’s Le’Veon Moss powered his way to a first down by a foot or so on fourth-and-1 to the Lobo 35 on the final play of the first quarter.

Key statistic: A&M had no penalties, no punts

SECOND QUARTER

Fast start. Texas A&M’s Evan Stewart caught a 35-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter, beating New Mexico’s Noa Pola-Gates on a seam route.

Familiar sight. New Mexico’s Jacory Croskey-Merritt ripped off a 27-yard touchdown run off a fake sweep, getting a great block at the line of scrimmage and the Alabama State transfer did the rest.

Heads-up play. A&M’s Ainias Smith scooped up a bouncing 42-yard punt and returned it 44 yards. A&M’s Martell Harris Jr. was called for a 15-yard personal foul penalty, taking the ball back to the New Mexico 38, but it took the Aggies only five plays to score.

Key statistic: 11 minutes, 12 seconds. That’s how long it took A&M to score 35 points.

THIRD QUARTER

Pedestrian start. A&M’s first possession of the second half started with an illegal substitution penalty before a snap. A&M couldn’t overcome it and had to punt for the first time.

Give and take. New Mexico climbed out of a 3rd-and-15 hole with a 13-yard scramble by quarterback Dylan Hopkins followed by a 2-yard reception by Jeremiah Hixon. The Lobos moved inside the A&M 10, but the Aggie defense stiffened and forced a field goal.

Back to work. A&M scored its first touchdown of the second half on a nine-play, 70-yard drive. The only time it faced a third down was an 8-yard touchdown reception by Noah Thomas to cap the drive.

Key statistic: The teams in the quarter combined to complete 11 of 13 passes, but for only 85 yards.

FOURTH QUARTER

Auspicious start. A&M backup quarterback Max Johnson was called for grounding on his first play, losing 15 yards.

12th Man earns applause. New Mexico’s Luke Wysong lost a yard on a punt return because Wysong couldn’t escape 12th Man Sam Mathews. The walk-on graduate defensive back got the coveted No.12 jersey earlier this week.

Umpire takes a spill. New Mexico safety Dereck Moore tackled Texas A&M wide receiver Jahdae Walker who while falling back knocked down umpire Keith Baxter, who wasn’t hurt, smiling after he got to his feet.

Key statistic: A&M had no turnovers in the game.

— ROBERT CESSNA