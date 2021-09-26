 Skip to main content
Texas A&M volleyball sweeps South Carolina
Texas A&M volleyball sweeps South Carolina

ag volleyball pik

Texas A&M's Camryn Ennis (10) and Mallory Talbert (12) leap to block South Carolina's McKenzie Moorman (7) during game action at Reed Arena on Sunday.

 MICHAEL MILLER The Eagle

Eagle staff report

Texas A&M’s Mallory Talbert, Camryn Ennis, London Austin-Roark and Lauren Davis combined for 31 kills to lead the Aggies to a 25-22, 25-22, 25-18 victory over South Carolina in Southeastern Conference volleyball play Sunday at Reed Arena.

A&M (9-3, 2-0) won for the fourth time in five matches, ending a three-match winning streak for the Gamecocks (9-3, 1-1).

Senior middle blocker Talbert had nine kills and five blocks, hitting .444. Senior outside hitter Ennis had a season-high eight kills. Senior setter Camille Conner had 32 assists and senior libero Taylor Voss had 11 digs with senior Macy Carrabine adding 10.

South Carolina’s best chance at winning a set was the second with a 17-13 lead, but Ennis had a kill to spark a 5-1 that tied the match at 18. A&M closed the set with three blocks and a kill by Morgan Christon.

“I was proud of how we executed defensively and offensively,” A&M coach Laura Kuhn said. “I think Camryn did a great job stepping up and playing six-rotations on the right for us, and really steadied us out. It was a collective team effort, but the balance was huge for us.”

South Carolina, picked by the league’s coaches to finish sixth just ahead of A&M, had only 34 kills, hitting .152 for its second-lowest output of the season with the lowest .103 in a three-set loss to Pittsburgh. South Carolina had 23 unforced errors to A&M’s 15.

South Carolina was led by graduate Kyla Manning who had 10 kills, seven digs, three blocks, two aces and an assist. Sophomore Ellie Ruprich added seven blocks.

A&M will play at 21st-ranked Tennessee (10-2, 2-0) on Saturday and Sunday.

