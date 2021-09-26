Texas A&M volleybal sweeps South Carolina

Texas A&M’s Mallory Talbert, Camryn Ennis, London Austin-Roark and Lauren Davis combined for 31 kills to lead the Aggies to a 25-22, 25-22, 25-18 victory over South Carolina in Southeastern Conference volleyball play Sunday at Reed Arena.

A&M (9-3, 2-0) won for the fourth time in five matches, ending a three-match winning streak for the Gamecocks (9-3, 1-1).

Senior middle blocker Talbert had nine kills and five blocks, hitting .444. Senior outside hitter Ennis had a season-high eight kills. Senior setter Camille Conner had 32 assists and senior libero Taylor Voss had 11 digs with senior Macy Carrabine adding 10.

South Carolina’s best chance at winning a set was the second with a 17-13 lead, but Ennis had a kill to spark a 5-1 that tied the match at 18. A&M closed the set with three blocks and a kill by Morgan Christon.

“I was proud of how we executed defensively and offensively,” A&M coach Laura Kuhn said. “I think Camryn did a great job stepping up and playing six-rotations on the right for us, and really steadied us out. It was a collective team effort, but the balance was huge for us.”