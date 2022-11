Texas A&M’s football game against Massachusetts on Nov. 19 will kick at 11 a.m. and be available on SEC Network+/ESPN+.

A&M (3-6, 1-5 SEC) will be at Auburn (3-6, 1-5) at 6:30 p.m. this Saturday with the game on the SEC Network. UMass (1-7), which is an independent, will be at Arkansas State this Saturday.