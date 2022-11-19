Texas A&M-UMass quarter-by-quarter breakdown

FIRST QUARTER

• Muhammad returns: Texas A&M wide receiver Moose Muhammad III caught a 22-yard pass on a high throw slightly behind him for the game’s initial first down. Muhammad missed last week’s game for refusing to remove his sleeves.

• On the sideline: A&M junior running back Devon Achane missed his second straight game with an injury, and senior tight end Max Wright didn’t play after suffering an injury against Auburn last week.

• Wet football: UMass defensive back Tyler Rudolph dropped an easy interception after making a perfect read on the play.

• Invisible defender: No one covered UMass tight end Josiah Johnson, who had a 21-yard catch to the A&M 7-yard line. He couldn’t score because he got turned around along the sideline, going out of bounds as he fell.

• Rolling along: UMass had the football for the last 4 minutes, 51 seconds of the quarter, marching 75 yards in 10 plays to reach the Aggie 5.

• Key statistic: UMass outrushed A&M 56-9 in the quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

• Call reversed: Muhammad initially had a 45-yard catch and run, but replay official Gerald Hodges overturned it. Just before Muhammad’s knee touched down, the ball was knocked free by Rudolph with UMass’ Jalen Stewart recovering it at the Minutemen’s 14. A&M hurried and ran a play, but referee Wayne Winkler said before the snap he was buzzed by Hodges, who planned to retire after the game.

• Tired of seeing red: A&M quarterback Conner Weigman scrambled for 22 yards after the Aggies had rushed for minus 3 yards on the previous 11 carries.

• Filling in nicely: A&M wide receiver Noah Thomas caught a 22-yard touchdown pass for his first TD. Thomas, filling in for fellow true freshman Ivan Stewart who was out with an injury, had an 18-yard reception earlier in the quarter. Thomas came into the game with only two catches for 18 yards in nine games.

• Stumbling: Weigman corralled a low snap only to drop the ball as he set to throw. Weigman recovered the fumble but lost 4 yards on the play. A&M’s Randy Bond missed just short on a 47-yard field goal attempt on the next play.

• Key statistic: UMass had 14 yards in the quarter, going 0-of-5 passing and 0-of-5 on third downs.

THIRD QUARTER

• Drive fizzles: A&M’s Amari Daniels had a 26-yard run to the UMass 11, the longest run by an Aggie running back in the game. But a second straight sweep by Daniels lost 2 yards. An incompletion and a false start penalty on lineman Kam Dewberry led to a 35-yard field goal by Bond.

• No one fooled: UMass wide receiver Isaac Ross caught a lateral and threw deep to wide receiver Cameron Sullivan-Brown, who was well covered with the football coming no one near him.

• Key statistic: Each team had three first downs in an uneventful 15 minutes.

FOURTH QUARTER

• Gaining momentum: A&M freshman Martrell Harris Jr. sacked UMass’ Brady Olson on fourth down, causing a fumble recovered by fellow linebacker Chris Russell Jr. A&M’s Daniels then ripped off a 23-yard run on the next play, lowering his shoulder into Rudolph.

• Last chance: UMass failed on fourth-and-7 from its own 36. Olson was forced to throw the ball away when no receiver could get open. A&M then needed only four runs by Le’Veon Moss to score a touchdown.

• Key statistic: A&M ended its six-game losing streak, the Aggies’ longest since 1972.

