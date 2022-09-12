Texas A&M to kick off against Arkansas at 6 p.m.

The Texas A&M football team is scheduled to face Arkansas in the Southwest Classic at 6 p.m. on Sept. 24 at AT&T Stadium.
The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
The game will mark the 11th time the two former Southwest Conference foes will face off at the home of the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington. With a 20-10 win over the Aggies last season, the Razorbacks snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Aggies.
Arkansas holds a 42-33-3 overall record against the Aggies.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Travis L. Brown
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today