Texas A&M to kick off against Arkansas at 6 p.m.

The Texas A&M football team is scheduled to face Arkansas in the Southwest Classic at 6 p.m. on Sept. 24 at AT&T Stadium.

The game will mark the 11th time the two former Southwest Conference foes will face off at the home of the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington. With a 20-10 win over the Aggies last season, the Razorbacks snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Aggies.