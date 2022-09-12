 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M to kick off against Arkansas at 6 p.m.

The Texas A&M football team is scheduled to face Arkansas in the Southwest Classic at 6 p.m. on Sept. 24 at AT&T Stadium. 

The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

The game will mark the 11th time the two former Southwest Conference foes will face off at the home of the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington. With a 20-10 win over the Aggies last season, the Razorbacks snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Aggies.

Arkansas holds a 42-33-3 overall record against the Aggies.

