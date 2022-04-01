Texas A&M to host NIL discussion panel on April 9 at Kyle Field's Hall of Champions

Texas A&M athletics director Ross Bjork will host a name, image and likeness (NIL) panel discussion at 10 a.m. April 9 at the Ford Hall of Champions in Kyle Field. The panel will include A&M associate AD of compliance Brad Barnes, A&M assistant professor of sports management Natasha Brison, INFLCR Founder and CEO Jim Cavale and C.C. Creations president and CEO Kenny Lawson. The one-hour panel discussion is free and open to the public.