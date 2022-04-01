 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Texas A&M to host NIL discussion panel on April 9 at Kyle Field's Hall of Champions

  • 0

Texas A&M athletics director Ross Bjork will host a name, image and likeness (NIL) panel discussion at 10 a.m. April 9 at the Ford Hall of Champions in Kyle Field. The panel will include A&M associate AD of compliance Brad Barnes, A&M assistant professor of sports management Natasha Brison, INFLCR Founder and CEO Jim Cavale and C.C. Creations president and CEO Kenny Lawson. The one-hour panel discussion is free and open to the public.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Alabama Postgame: Brett Minnich

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert