Texas A&M to get $23 million from SEC for COVID-19 relief
SEC Logo at SEC Media Days

Two SEC logos displayed at the 2016 SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama.

 Travis L. Brown / The Eagle

The Southeastern Conference will provide each school with $23 million to help alleviate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic school’s athletics programs.

The SEC is using future conference revenues for the one-time supplement for the regular 2020-21 fiscal year distributions that will be made to SEC athletics programs, the SEC said Wednesday. The one-time supplemental distribution of revenue is designed to help offset a portion of lost revenue that each campus experienced while operating during the pandemic. Revenue shortfalls varied across SEC members but averaged approximately $45 million per school.

Beginning in 2025, the SEC will allocate a portion of the media rights fees to be received by the conference to fund the supplemental distribution. The SEC projects its annual distribution to each school will still increase that year and beyond, even after a portion of the new revenue is reallocated.

Each athletic department can use the supplemental funds at its discretion.

