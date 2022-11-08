Texas A&M to face rejuvenated program Saturday night at Auburn

Before the season, many anticipated Auburn having an interim head football coach by the time it played Texas A&M. That indeed is the case, but few anticipated both teams would be struggling as much as they are.

A&M and Auburn are each 3-6, including 1-5 in Southeastern Conference play heading into Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. The loser is a virtual lock for last place in the SEC West since Auburn’s last league game is against 10th-ranked Alabama (7-2, 4-2) and the Aggies end the regular season with seventh-ranked LSU (7-2, 6-1).

No matter what’s ahead, Saturday’s winner will have a reason to celebrate because neither team has won a game since Sept. 24

Auburn’s season has been a mess since February when the Tigers announced they would bring back head coach Bryan Harsin for a second season despite a poor 2021 season and turbulent offseason. Approximately two dozen players left the program, led by quarterback Bo Nix along, and the team had notable turnover among the assistant coaches.

Auburn, which ended 2021 with a five-game losing streak, opened this season with a pair of wins over Mercer and San Jose State but then lost five of the next six to get Harsin fired. The only victory over that six-game stretch was 17-14 in overtime over Missouri in the SEC opener as Auburn recovered a game-ending fumble from Missouri’s Nathaniel Peat, who lost the ball as he reached to break the plane of the goal. Even though Auburn won, some expected Harsin to be gone the next day. He lasted four more games before being fired the day after a 41-27 loss to Arkansas on Oct. 29.

Former Auburn running back Carnell “Cadillac” Williams was named interim head coach. He’s brought much-needed energy to the program in a short time. The Tigers rallied from a 21-0 deficit to force overtime before falling 39-33 last week at Mississippi State.

“I would rather lose that game the way we did and see those kids come together the way that they did vs. us winning that game and see some of the same things go on,” Williams said. “I told them I know we lost, but it’s a win for us. If those kids fight like that, they’re going to win in life.”

Auburn is expected to have more fight this week, playing at home for only the second time in the last five games. After a dreadful first half on offense at Mississippi State, the Tigers had 219 yards and 27 points, a trend Williams believes Auburn can build on.

“I just think with us getting this time [to prepare], we’re going to play a lot better,” Williams said. “I didn’t think we were going to get out to such a slow start.”

Auburn’s defense also perked up during the second half against Mississippi State.

“I told the guys what we lack in numbers or talent, we can make that up with our effort,” Williams said. “We can make that up with being precise and disciplined.”

Williams is more concerned about attitude over technique as he tries to hold the program together.

“Let’s play simple football is the plan,” he said. “Let’s put them in position where they know the plan and they can go out and execute it. Then come game time we can adjust.”

Auburn’s crowd will get a huge lift by Williams leading the team onto the field.

“I did an interview this morning about that, and it’s Monday,” Williams said. “So I’m going to hold it together, but you can’t make this up. I mean, honestly, I don’t know how I’m going to feel. I do know I’ve got a job to do to get this team ready to play and get these guys prepared and then lead these guys. So I know I can’t make this about me, but I’m going to sit in the moment. I am going to enjoy it, and I’m excited for that moment and honor.”

A revived program is the last thing the Aggies needed to face. A&M, which opened the season ranked sixth, is riding a five-game losing streak. The Aggies need to win their remaining three regular-season games just to become bowl eligible.

A&M didn’t score in the second half of last week’s 41-24 loss to Florida after taking a 24-20 lead. The Aggies were missing approximately 31 players because of injuries, suspensions and the flu.

A&M is expected to get true freshman quarterback Conner Weigman back after he missed last week’s game with the flu. Weigman threw for 338 yards and four touchdowns in his first start against Ole Miss two weeks ago.