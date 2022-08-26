Texas A&M to add 23 suites in Kyle Field’s south end zone for 2023 season

Twenty-three new suites will be added to the south end zone at Kyle Field before the 2023 football season, Texas A&M officials announced Friday.

Construction will begin following A&M’s final home game of the 2022 season, which is Nov. 26 vs. LSU. A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said by adding the suites, the athletics department is hoping to bring in $20-25 million in one-time gifts and $2 million in additional annual revenue.

“We have very little turnover, if any, in our current suite market, so that demand was built up and kind of a pent-up demand from our donors saying, I want to buy a suite. What can I do?” Bjork said. “So over time and as we looked at our campaign, as we looked at our other facilities, being able to fund everything, this was another revenue source, not only in annual revenue but also in one-time gifts. It just added sort of fuel to our capital campaign.”

The first seven rows of Kyle Field’s south mid-bench sections (sections 240-246) will be removed to make room for the suites. Season-ticket holders impacted by the additional suites will be given new seating options by the 12th Man Foundation. Bjork said the renovations will impact about 400 ticket account holders and a little less than 2,000 seats.

“We’re actually going to be able to maintain the capacity of Kyle Field where it is today with some other standing room only,” Bjork said. “We’re going to add some seats in some different sections, so we’re not going to lose ground from that perspective. We’re going to make sure this is the largest stadium in Texas, the largest stadium in the SEC. We want to maintain that, so we’re able to do some creative things around that.”

The suites will have external sections with a glass wall that opens, said Byron Chambers, senior principal at Populous which is in charge of the renovations. Chambers said the suites also will have access to the All-American Club on the west side of the stadium.

Bjork noted that the Zone Club at Kyle Field provides a similar view. He said A&M wants the new south end zone suites to be modern and with a perfect sightline.

“If you look at where they are, you’re going to be right on top of the action,” Bjork said. “You’re going to really be able to watch our team run out of the tunnel and see all the pageantry and the Fightin’ Teas Aggie Band.”

Construction of approximately 25 new suites in the south end zone of Kyle Field, estimated to cost $25 million, was approved by A&M’s Board of Regents in May.

“It wasn’t good enough for them to build just the best stadium in the country,” A&M Chancellor John Sharp said. “It wasn’t good enough for them to build this complex here. It wasn’t good enough to build the softball field. It wasn’t good enough to build the track field and build another one. There seems to be no end to the dedication and sacrifice of the 12th Man and the 12th Man Foundation, and I’m here today to say thank you to those people who give so much and have such a depth of commitment to this university.”

A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher noted that recruits told him and staff members last fall that Kyle Field was the best stadium atmosphere they saw during their trips to different campuses. A&M landed the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class in 2022.

“In today’s world, not as many people are coming to games as much as they used to,” Fisher said. “Everybody’s staying home watching TV, except unless you’re an Aggie. It’s different. They want to be here. They want to be a part of everything that’s going on. That’s what makes it the greatest university in the country.”

Fisher closed his remarks by saying, “The more noise, the better. I like it.”